Ahead of the college's baseball team making its return to the diamond in 2022, college officials and other dignitaries gathered earlier this month for a "groundbreaking" ceremony to commemorate the renaming of the baseball diamond to Taco Bell Field.
John Moroney, president of W & M Restaurants, donated $25,000 to the ECC Foundation, purchasing the naming rights of the baseball field.
The baseball program, which had been in place since 1974, was eliminated in 2001 due to budget cuts. Notable baseball alumni from that era include former Toronto Blue Jay and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tom Henke and former major leaguer Omir Santos, who played with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians.
Men’s baseball will have a roster of 35 players while women’s soccer will have a roster of 25 student-athletes.