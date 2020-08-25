A Dittmer man suffered serious injuries in a one-car crash just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Dustin A. Shelton, 30, failed to negotiate a curve on Old Mount Hope Road near Highway FF outside Lonedell.
After leaving the roadway, Shelton’s 2012 Chevrolet Captiva, which was totaled, struck an embankment and overturned.
He was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur, by Arch Helicopter.
The report indicated Shelton was not wearing a safety device.