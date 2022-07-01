Over $14,000 has been raised to assist the family of 21-year-old Noah Goodwin, of Villa Ridge, who died June 22 after being struck by a trailer-tractor on Interstate 44.
Goodwin had stopped his motorcycle to assist his father, who was in his own pick-up truck, when a tractor-trailer hit him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Noah’s father also sustained injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up by Goodwin’s grandfather to support the family during this difficult time had raised $14,435.
The grandfather, Jim Moore, writes in the GoFundMe page that Goodwin’s father’s truck had broken down on their way to work when Noah went to help him.
Goodwin, who was employed with Western Specialty Contractors of St. Louis, had just become a union laborer with Local No. 42, according to his obituary. Goodwin routinely rode with the Honor Flight motorcycle escort and was a past performer at Six Flags St. Louis, where he portrayed “3 Chainz,” a clown.
Visitation for Goodwin was set for Thursday, June 30, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home in Washington. Funeral services were held Friday, July 1, and burial was in the Sunset Cemetery in Pacific. A full obituary appeared in the Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
To find the GoFundMe, search “NOAH GOODWIN” on GoFundMe.com