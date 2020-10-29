When people think of law enforcement officers they rarely think of the four-legged variety. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has three: Dino, a German shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, Rolo, a Belgian Malinois, and Copper, a blood hound.
Dino and Rolo recently celebrated their two-year anniversaries with the sheriff’s office, and Copper will mark his one-year anniversary with the department’s canine division in December.
The members of the canine division work closely with their human partners – Dino works with Deputy Donnie Dunn; Rolo is partnered with Deputy Tony Davis; and Detective Jeff Friedmann works with Copper.
Dino and Rolo helped launch the canine division at the sheriff’s office two years ago, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton, who said the department previously had canines periodically.
Pelton said the canine division has been primarily funded through the passage of Proposition P, a half-cent sales tax voters approved in April 2018.
Each of the canines brings something special to the division, Pelton said.
As a bloodhound, Copper is used for tracking. In his first year on the job, the two-year-old bloodhound has tracked and located six people.
Dino and Rolo are multi-purpose canines used for apprehension, drugs and tracking.
Both have the ability to detect amphetamines, opioids, narcotics, ecstasy, cocaine and heroin.
The National Police Dog Foundation lists the most popular breeds for canine officers as German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois and Dutch Shepherds. Other breeds commonly used for canine officers are Rottweillers, Doberman Pinchers, Bouvier de Flandres and Labradror Retrievers, who are often used for narcotics and explosives detection, and evidence discovery, as well as for Search and Rescue functions.
Bloodhounds are used for trailing, and many mixed breeds can be used for detection and scent work as well.
Dunn and Davis say while apprehension dogs are often portrayed as mean and aggressive in Hollywood films and television programs, those stereotypes are not true for Dino and Rolo.
“(Apprehension) canines in the movies and in the media are often portrayed as mean and that is not the case,” Dunn said, explaining that when they are working and given the cue to bite or apprehend it’s a “game to them” because they know they will be rewarded with their favorite ball.
“It’s what they have been trained to do,” Dunn said. “But they are still loving and friendly (dogs).”
Each of the canines were selected by the sheriff’s office and their handlers and trained in Texas before coming to Franklin County to begin their new jobs.
According to the national foundation, a large majority of canine officers come from Europe. With the average cost of recruiting and training a police canine from Europe exceeding $8,000.
For American-born dogs, the cost of training a canine for patrol work, detection and urban tracking can cost anywhere between $12,000 to $15,000 total, per dog, depending on the length of the training.
In Franklin County, the handlers work with their canines each day on some sort of training to keep them on track in addition to the 20 hours of training mandated by the department each month and annual certification.
Dunn, who has been in law enforcement since 2007, said he always had a passion for working with canines. In 2015, he started the canine program at the St. Clair Police Department with Taz, a German shepherd, before the canine’s retirement and Dunn joined the sheriff’s office 3 1/2 years ago.
Dino, Dunn said, is quite the dog.
“He has this on and off switch with working and not working,” Dunn said. “When he is off, he loves everybody.”
Dunn said that makes Dino the perfect canine for traveling to schools and PR events.
“His favorite part of the job is definitely finding drugs rather than apprehension,” Dunn said.
Pelton reported that in 2019 Dino had a total of 123 deployments, including 13 tracks, 87 narcotic finds and four non-bite apprehensions. He also found 2 pounds of methamphetamines when assisting with a building search.
So far in 2020, he has assisted in 60 cases, had two non-bite apprehensions and one bite apprehension.
When off duty, Dino primarily stays in Dunn’s garage and an outside kennel when the weather is nice. Dunn said this is done so Dino does not transition too much into “pet life.” He does, however, get to enjoy some of the finer things in life like playing with Dunn’s two other German shepherds for a few minutes each day.
The canine has become more than just a partner at work. “He is a part of my family,” Dunn said. “He goes with my family and I everywhere.”
Davis has been with the sheriff’s department for 3 1/2 years, and in law enforcement since 2008. He has six years’ experience as a canine officer.
According to Davis, Rolo’s favorite thing about working is apprehension, and he is always ready to get to work.
Rolo has had quite the career with 95 deployments in 2019 and 52 this year.
Last year, Rolo has seven non-bite and two bite apprehensions. His work was used in a total of 62 cases. He is credited with finding six-pounds of crystal meth and one-pound of liquid meth in 2019, according to Pelton.
This year he has worked a total of 40 drug cases, three non-bite apprehensions and finding 1 1/2 pounds of crystal meth and a large amount of fentanyl.
When off work, Rolo stays in his outdoor run or indoor kennel. His hobby, according to Davis, is finding box turtles. “Nine times out of 10, I let him outside and he brings me a box turtle. He never harms them, just brings them back to the house.”
Two-year-old Copper is the youngest and newest to the canine unit and is paired with Friedmann, who has been with the sheriff’s office for nine of his 12 years in law enforcement.
Friedmann said Copper came to the sheriff’s office after it was decided its canine division could benefit from a tracking dog.
“Copper is scent specific and can recover evidence and track people,” he said. “He has the ability to track people over a mile and keep going. It’s absolutely amazing.”
Copper has been deployed 15 times this year.
Friedmann said Copper is very “goofy” and that is what he loves most about him. “I do keep him separate from my kids and two of my three dogs because he can get a little rough,” he said. “But he loves to play and is fun to be around.”
Friedmann works with Copper on a daily basis, practicing obedience and tracking. “We practice tracking by having a deputy walk through the woods and we search for them,” Friedmann said, adding Copper’s biggest obstacle is water. “He loves to play in the water,” he said. “Which is what we work the most on.”