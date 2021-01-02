Developer Seeks New Location For 55-acre, $22 Million Housing Development

Subdivision Would Have Featured 278-Housing Units,
Potentially Housing Up To 500 People
After his proposed 55-acre, $22 million housing development was rejected by the Pacific Board of Aldermen earlier this month, developer Ed Schmelz says he is looking to find a new home for the subdivision.
Schmelz said he had been looking at Pacific for several years and felt this was a good spot for the development, which was going to be called Hummingbird Hills.
“(The property) is right on the verge of St. Louis County, and it’s right on Highway 44,” said Schmelz, who is owner of ELS Properties in Union and is the developer behind the renovations of the International Shoe Factory in Washington.
“It was prime for development,” Schmelz said of 2034 Old Gray Summit Road. Also involved in the housing development is Old Gray Summit, LLC, a St. Louis-based company, according to planning and zoning documents and the Missouri Secretary of State’s Corporations Division.
Schmelz had hoped to build 278 housing units, including single-family homes and multifamily housing units of two, four and six apartments, on the property, which is adjacent to two subdivisions, Ridge Meadow Estates and Longview Meadows.
In addition to the residential units, the developer had plans to build walking paths, two dog parks, pavilions, a 2,600-square-foot community building and two retention ponds.
According to planning and zoning documents, developers planned Hummingbird Hills to be home to exclusively people 55 and older.
In order to build the development, Schmelz had hoped the city’s governing body would rezone the property to R-3 with a Planned Unit Development Overlay.
Schmelz told The Missourian that in his experience, these developments attract about half of their residents from within and from outside of the community. He anticipated that Hummingbird Hills would draw people from St. Louis and Jefferson counties.
Schmelz also owns four other similar developments, including Independence Valley and Denmark Villas in Union, Orange Blossom Estates in Warrenton and Tower View Estates in Linn.
Hummingbird Hills Sparks Public Outcry
According to planning and zoning documents, Hummingbird Hills was presented in mid-October to the Pacific Planning and Zoning Commission, which approved the development unanimously in a 9-0 vote.
During a subsequent public hearing on Nov. 3, multiple members of the public, including Michael and Christa Woolbright, vocalized concerns over increased traffic congestion and property values in the adjoining subdivisions if Hummingbird Hills was built as presented.
Becky Toney, who lives off of Old Summit Road, encouraged the city to complete a traffic study.
“The entire road needs brought up to standing. This is not conforming to the Comprehensive Plan,” Toney said, adding she worked with developers on projects similar to the one proposed and people who lived in those units complained there was no storage, according to the minutes.
“Most of them seemed uninformed (about the development),” Schmelz said in an interview after the meeting. “I don’t think they understood it was a senior complex.”
He added there were concerns over it being a rental property and that it would not be kept up.
Neighboring residents again presented their concerns at a Dec. 1 board of aldermen meeting.
Aldermen rejected the zoning change request in a 4-2 vote after placing additional guidelines on the project, including that the developer make improvements to Old Gray Summit Road, extending an existing sidewalk on the north side of the road and adding more single-family rather than multifamily housing to the plans.
Schmelz said those guidelines included $200,000 worth of improvements to the road, which he would have financed.
Aldermen Share Their Perspectives
Voting in favor of the proposed development were Aldermen Harold Frick and Gregg Rahn, both representing the city’s first ward. Voting against the project were Second Ward Aldermen Carol Johnson and Herb Adams and Third Ward Aldermen Andrew Nemeth and Drew Stotler.
Rahn, who is the aldermen’s liaison for the planning and zoning commission, said he thought the development was a good project that would benefit the city, especially the local business community.
According to Rahn, Schmelz was willing to fulfill the stipulations the board asked of him. He also stated he went and viewed a similar development by Schmelz in Union and approved of it.
According to the minutes from the Dec. 1 meeting, Frick echoed a similar belief to Rahn.
Frick said he had done research and spent time in Union and other areas where the developer worked.
“The conditions have been changed and included with the ordinance. The developer agreed to fix the road, add more single-family homes and a 30-foot wood line around the facility,” Frick said. “There is no evidence this will decrease the value of the surrounding homes.”
Schmelz said in one of the aldermanic meetings “a planner out of St. Louis said it would not hurt the property values.”
Frick told The Missourian he thought it was a “great development,” which failed to come to Pacific largely due to misinformation.
“The adjoining neighborhoods were up in arms,” Frick said. “They had not done their homework, and I think that made it difficult for some of the aldermen.”
Frick added Schmelz had done a great job and was very cooperative with all the requests.
“I was sorely disappointed that it did not pass,” Frick said. “If Pacific wants to grow, we have to open to doing good development. There is no doubt in my mind that this was a good development.”
Johnson told The Missourian her “sticking point” was over the age requirements being set for the development. She stated at first it was proposed only one person aged 55 or older would need to live in the development before it was changed to all persons living in the unit or residents had to be in that age bracket.
Schmelz said the lease that Hummingbird Hills residents living in the development would have signed would have disallowed persons younger than 55 to live in the units.
Adams said his decision in voting no to the development was due to property value concerns residents had expressed.
Both Johnson and Adams said they thought more single-family housing would be a good fit for the property, as it would be an extension of what is already there.
Schmelz said he is in the process of looking for other places to do similar developments. He reported that he has been contacted by other cities who would like to see developments similar to Hummingbird Hills.
Schmelz declined to disclose which cities he is working with at this time.