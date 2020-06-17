Dana Dougherty, owner of Dana’s Shaved Ice shop, has officially debuted “Dana’s Snowie Bus.”
The new bus features a 10-flavor station on the outside that allows for the self-pour of syrup onto shaved ice.
Previously, Dougherty used a 1976 converted motor home for her mobile offerings, but was interested in finding a smaller, updated version.
“I am always looking for better ways to improve and create the best memories a kid could have, right here at home,” she said.
Dougherty said when she came across the Snowie Bus concept, she new she had to have it.
She then convinced her husband to take a trip to Kansas City to see it in October.
“When I saw his smile, I knew that bus was coming home with us that day,” she said.
Dougherty said she was excited with the purchase and could not wait to debut the truck and take it to school events, Bible schools and parties, but the timing never seemed right.
“Winter came, and we decided to wait until Spring, but then COVID-19 hit, so the bus sat for several more months,” Dougherty told The Missourian.
With summer approaching, Dougherty spread the word about having a surprise celebration at Dana’s Shaved Ice Friday, June 5. The celebration, called a “Big Reveal and Chill” event, opened with a prayer, and was followed by a ribbon cutting for the new bus.
The event lasted from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and according to Dougherty, more than 200 free shaved ice treats were given away.
“Watching the kids serve their own juice was the highlight of the day,” Dougherty said. “I think the cool bus created a memory or two.”
Brand new, Dougherty said, the bus would cost approximately $100,000, but she was able to find one that was made in 2014 and in like-new condition for $49,000.
Plans
According to Dougherty, the addition of the new bus to the business will allow her to continue doing small events like before, but will also offer even more chances for catering and fundraising.
The goal is to make some additional revenue, while being able to give back to the community with even more through fundraisers.
When traveling, the bus will be able to sell shaved ice treats, but Dougherty said she will also have the ability to offer ice cream packaged from the existing shop.
Dougherty said there is no regular schedule as of yet, but she plans to visit as many St. Clair neighborhoods as she can.
If an individual is interested in booking Dana’s Snowie Bus for an event, call Dougherty at 314-287-8338.