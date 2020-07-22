An O’Fallon, Mo., man was killed Saturday, July 18, on Highway T west of East Becker Junction outside Labadie.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Joshua D. Snead, 32, while traveling eastbound, failed to negotiate a curve, causing his 2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R motorcycle to travel off the left side of the road, strike a tree and overturn.
Snead was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:52 p.m. by EMS personnel and transported to the St. Louis County morgue.
The motorcycle was totaled.