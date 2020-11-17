A Marthasville man was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after suffering a “medical emergency” while behind the wheel of his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Per the Highway Patrol, at 3:46 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, James A. Null, 48, of Marthasville, was driving westbound on Interstate 70 near O’Fallon in a 2019 Dodge Ram truck when he suffered a “medical emergency.”
The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck the rear of a vehicle parked on the road’s shoulder, and then continued to travel through a chain link fence and across the north outer road. The vehicle then struck a building.
The vehicle parked on the shoulder was a 1995 Buick Park Avenue sedan. It is unknown who owns the sedan, according to the Highway Patrol.
Null, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was taken by St. Charles County Ambulance District to SSM Hospital — St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis for treatment of his injuries. Null was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.