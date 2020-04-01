The Four Rivers Family YMCA in Washington, along with other Gateway Region YMCAs, are closed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
On Wednesday, March 25, the Four Rivers Family YMCA announced on its Facebook page that its doors will remain closed. Tentative plans had called for reopening March 30.
“We have made the decision to close our facilities through April 22, per guidelines from government officials,” the Four Rivers Family YMCA said in a statement.
The decision was made in conjunction with other Gateway YMCAs in the St. Louis metropolitan area.
The YMCA has suspended April membership dues, “in an effort to support our members,” which was effective immediately.
The Four Rivers Family YMCA is now offering emergency child care for first responders and emergency medical personnel. Children must be between the ages of 5 and 12 to be enrolled.
The day care is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The cost is $30 a day and it includes a snack and lunch.
For more information on emergency child care, call 636-239-5704.
For more information on the Gateway Regional YMCA emergency childcare, visit https://gwrymca.org/emergency-child-care.