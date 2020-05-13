As the school year draws to a close, St. Clair School District officials have been busy working to determine the best course of action moving forward as year-end procedures and events approach.
All buildings in the district have been closed since Monday, March 16, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April, Gov. Mike Parson ordered that all schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
As a result, neither faculty nor students were allowed to be on campus during the closure, but remote learning has continued.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said when the stay-at-home order came to an end, teachers were allowed to return to their classrooms Monday, May 4.
“They have been working in the buildings when necessary, and working from home as possible,” said Kruse.
In addition to teachers returning, students will soon be allowed into the building to drop off school materials and pick up personal items.
The designated times for students to pick up and drop off items are as follows:
• Tuesday, May 12, 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.
• Wednesday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Thursday, May 14, 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.
At-Home Learning
According to Kruse, the final round of at-home learning, a paper and pencil format, was delivered smoothly and the school district has heard several positive comments about how the plan was handled.
“We know it wasn’t perfect, but we’re happy that our kids had opportunities to learn,” he said.
Kruse added that he has not yet received a report of how many assignments were turned in, but he knows a lot of students spent a significant amount of time learning while school buildings were closed.
Year-End Events
During April’s school board meeting, the board voted to tentatively set the date for high school graduation as Thursday, June 25, and prom Saturday, June 27.
Prom will take place at Seven T Farms, located at 81 E. Beacon Ridge Road, in Sullivan.
“Our thought is to push it out a ways, but for it to still be fresh for students,” Kruse explained to the board when recommending the dates.
Kruse said more details will be decided as the dates approach, as the reopening of Missouri will dictate how the school will prepare for the events.
“Missouri businesses are just now reopening, and we are watching closely to see how that goes,” he said.
Summer School
Summer school has been scheduled for two session this year — May 26-June 24 and July 6-July 31.
The first round will be online only for grades six through 12. The school plans to send out electronic and paper registration forms by Wednesday, May 20.
With the first session being online, Kruse anticipates that the district will be able to process the applications quickly and summer school can get underway.
If a student does not have online access, but would like to attend the first summer school session, Kruse said the district will work with the student and help them find locations that provide Wi-Fi that will work for their situation.
“Unfortunately, online summer school will not be available in a paper and pencil format,” he said.
The second session of summer school will be open for all grades.
According to Kruse, the in-person class offerings during the second session will not necessarily be the same as what is available online during the first session.
“One of the best features of online education is that we have access to a wider variety of class offerings, which is great for kids,” Kruse told The Missourian.
The district still plans to offer incentives for students to participate in summer school.
“We want to encourage kids to be part of the program, but not tie incentives so tightly to attendance,” Kruse explained.
School officials plan to share further details concerning summer school as they are decided.
Budget
In terms of the 2020-21 budget, Kruse says the Missouri Legislature is proposing a budget that once again contains full funding for the state education formula.
However, transportation funding has significantly been reduced, and Kruse says if the economy does not improve, Gov. Parson may still be forced to withhold some of the state formula funding.
“We also expect a decrease in Prop C (sales tax) funding, as well some decrease in the rate of local property tax collection,” he explained.
At this time, it is difficult to quantify how much total funding may be reduced.
“A lot depends on how quickly the economy recovers and if there will be more federal stimulus funding that can be used for schools,” said Kruse.
The district’s plan is to reduce spending as much as possible, he said, without laying anyone off and without cutting programs.
“Our reserves are sufficient to let us wait and see what happens before making drastic cuts,” Kruse explained.
Bond Issue
During Missouri’s municipal election Tuesday, June 2, St. Clair residents will have the opportunity to vote on Prop STC Safe and Secure, a $12,750,000 bond issue the district hopes to use to construct a multipurpose building, make safety/traffic improvements, renovate spaces and make roof/HVAC repairs.
According to Kruse, if the bond issue passes, any funds that come from a bond issue will be placed in a separate fund and will not be able to be used for regulars school operations.
“While passing the bond issue would let some capital projects go forward sooner instead of later, school operations as a whole would not be affected by the bond issue outcome,” he said.
During Parson’s stay-at-home order, the district decided it would be best to suspend the campaign for the bond issue. However, with the order ending, Kruse plans to meet with the campaign committee Tuesday, May 12, to determine the best way to proceed.