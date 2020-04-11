Local wineries are working hard to stay in business and serve their patrons safely.
With springtime and warmer weather approaching, wineries have had to adjust their business operations due to the virus outbreak, in what would normally be their busiest time of year.
The Missourian reached out to several area wineries to see what changes have been made to their business operations.
OakGlenn
Karen Warnebold, owner of OakGlenn Vineyard & Winery in Hermann, said the winery itself is closed to the public, but patrons are still able to order wine.
“The decision to close was for everyone’s safety,” Warnebold said. “We will still be serving our customers as best we can.”
OakGlenn offers online ordering and pickup at the winery.
“I have not decided if I will continue this,” Warnebold said. “It will be determined on how well it does.”
If the winery hosts more pickup hours it will be posted on its Facebook page, OakGlennWinery.
Orders can be placed online at https://oakglenn.com/, by emailing oakwinery@gmail.com or by calling 573-486-5057.
Adam Puchta
According to Operations Manager Parker Puchta, Adam Puchta Winery in Hermann is still open for business in accordance with mandates and health recommendations.
“We are trying to support our families and employees, while keeping everyone safe,” Puchta said.
The winery has opened up its bistro to serve to-go food to compensate for loss of retail business.
“We are doing curbside pickup or delivery within an eight-mile radius of the store for both food and wine,” Puchta said.
Orders can be placed on the winery’s website, https://adampuchtawine.com/ or by calling 573-486-5596.
For updates or more information, visit the winery’s Facebook page at adampuchtawinery.
Bias
Bias Vineyards & Winery in Berger is still working hard to serve its customers through the coronavirus outbreak, according to Owner Carol Grass.
“For the most part, it has shut us down, but we are doing curbside pickup,” Grass said.
Orders can be placed by calling the winery at 573-834-5475. The wine list can be viewed at biaswinery.com/wordpress/.
Bias is offering a discount for those who order in bulk, according to Grass. There is a 20 percent discount for those who purchase a case or 12 bottles, a 15 percent discount on the purchase of six bottles and a 5 percent discount for purchases of four bottles.
For more information or for updates, visit the winery’s Facebook page by searching Bias Vineyards & Winery/Gruhlke’s Microbrewery.
Blumenhof
Mark Blumenberg, general manager and president at Blumenhof Winery in Dutzow, said that while the business is not operating as normal, it has been adjusting with the changes to serve its customers.
“Previous to the mandate issued March 19, we had stopped doing wine tasting and began doing a curbside service,” he said. “We had even offered free delivery to surrounding counties, which we stopped April 6.”
Blumenberg added that because the winery no longer has delivery it does offer offer curbside service and will mail orders.
“We will be charging a small fee for shipping,” he said. “Probably around $10.”
Blumenberg said the winery intends on staying open and serving patrons for as long as possible.
Orders can be placed by calling 636-433-2245.
For more information or updates visit www.blumenhof.com/ or its Facebook page at missouriwinery.
White Mule Winery, Owensville
Charile Schlottach, owner of the White Mule Winery and Bed & Breakfast in Owensville, said his business operation has “changed significantly.”
Schlottach explained that his winery is a destination location that offers many services which has posed some challenges.
Patrons are still able to purchase wine and can schedule a time to pick up their order by calling or emailing the winery. Wine also can be purchased on the winery’s website.
Aside from wine, the White Mule Winery offers food, serves as a wedding venue and operates a bed and breakfast.
“Pre-pandemic we served food on Friday night and on Sundays,” Schlottach said. “We are no longer able to do that and the food does not lend itself to be to-go.”
White Mule Winery is connected with Lyon Country Meat. The steaks it would servee on Friday or other beef can still be purchased by calling Lyon Country Meat at 573-459-6328.
Schlottach explained that weddings scheduled in the upcoming months have been rescheduled for later in the year.
“We are working with everyone, one on one, and trying to meet their needs,” he said.
The bed and breakfast portion of the business is still operational, but has conditions on who can stay.
“We are only allowing essential workers to stay at this time,” he said.
Schlottach added that the winery’s focus for the time being is on its employees, how to keep them working and safe, along with its customers.
For more information, visit www.whitemulewinery.com/ or its Facebook page at WhiteMuleWinery.
To place an order, call 573-764-4800 or email karen@whitemulebnb.com.
Robller
Winemaker and manager of Robller Vineyard & Winery Jerry Mueller said his New Haven winery is open for curbside pickup and shipping orders.
“We are doing curbside pickup and can mail wine to people who live in the state,” he said.
Mueller recommends calling ahead or emailing the winery to place orders. Wine lists can be viewed at www.robllerwines.com/.
Orders can be placed by calling 573-237-3986 or emailing robller@fidnet.com.
For more information and updates, visit its website or Facebook page at RobllerWinery.
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all wineries in the area. Those not included who wish to be should email dragottok@emissourian.com.