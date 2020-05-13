Washington High School will offer virtual summer school June 1-July 2 for incoming freshmen through seniors.
Registration is open now through May 21. There is a link on the district’s website to register.
Information for summer school in other grade levels will be forthcoming.
Certified teachers will be assigned to students to assist through coursework and troubleshoot technology questions.
The online platform will be the same as last year. Students may take classes for credit recovery or advancement. A maximum of two courses can be taken.
Courses include a number of classes in language arts, science, social studies, math, fine art, as well as health and personal finance.
On May 18, depending on available spots, enrollment may be opened to students outside of the district.
Tutoring
Once summer school begins, students will be able to sign up for tutoring where they physically come into the West Wing at the high school and meet with their teacher for assistance, again, following CDC guidelines.
Tutoring will be offered in 30-minute increments and only four to six students will be allowed in a classroom at a time.
Other than coming in for tutoring, students will not be allowed on campus.
On or before the first day of summer school, students will receive an email from their teacher, as well as from the online platform, on how to log in and begin their course work.
Communication with students will occur via email and phone if parental permission is granted.
General questions regarding the summer session should be directed to Amanda Clark at amanda.clark@washington.k12.mo.us.
Parents with questions regarding their student’s credits, should contact his or her counselor:
For students with last names A-E — Kathryn.Sandoval@washington.k12.mo.us.
Last names F-K — Bradley.Kuntzman@washington.k12.mo.us.
Last Names L-Q — Kelly.Richard@washington.k12.mo.us.
Last Names R-Z — Theresa.McGowan@washington.k12.mo.us.