Washington High School is moving on to Plan B for prom and graduation due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to parents this week, Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum said tentative plans are now to hold prom Thursday, June 25, and graduation Saturday, June 27.
McCallum said more information will be forthcoming related to format and guest limits for the events.
All school buildings in the Washington School District have been closed since mid-March and remote learning has been taking place. Under the original school calendar, pre-COVID, prom was scheduled for Saturday, May 2, and graduation was set for Thursday, May 21.
With continued closings, public gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines, school officials pledged to make every effort to provide the Class of 2020 with these opportunities and developed four plans of rescheduled dates for both events. The desire also was to hold prom before graduation.
Plan A, which has now been scrapped, called for holding prom Friday, June 5, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Chesterfield in St. Louis County. Graduation was then scheduled for Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium.
Plan B
Under Plan B, prom is now tentatively planned for Thursday, June 25, at the Washington KC Hall.
Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at Scanlan Stadium. In the event of rain or unforeseen circumstances, graduation will be moved to the next day, Sunday, June 28, at 11 a.m.
Due to work on refinishing the floors and replacing the bleachers in the Blue Jay Gymnasium, graduation has to be held outside.
If prom is called off on June 25, the high school will automatically go to Plan C for both prom and graduation. That decision will be made by June 8.
If Plan B is called off, then Plan C will be implemented.
Other Plans
For Plan C, prom will take place Thursday, July 16, at the KC Hall and graduation will be held Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium.
In the event of rain or unforeseen circumstances, graduation will be moved to the next day, Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. If that day is postponed, it will be moved to Sunday, July 26, at 11 a.m.
If Prom is called off July 16, the high school will automatically go to Plan D for both prom and graduation. That decision will be made by June 29.
Under Plan D, prom will be held Thursday, July 30, at the KC Hall and graduation will take place Friday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium.
In the event of rain or unforeseen circumstances, graduation will be moved to the next day, Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. If that day is postponed, it will be moved to Sunday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m.
The decision for Plan D will be made by July 20.
School officials stressed that any and all plans may be modified or canceled as guidance or requirements change as it relates to venues, student safety, public health, weather or other unforeseen circumstances.