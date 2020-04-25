Washington High School has developed four plans with alternate dates for prom and graduation as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into another month.
The rescheduled dates were approved Wednesday night by the school board, which met virtually on the Zoom videoconferencing app.
Prom was originally scheduled for next Saturday, May 2, and commencement was set to take place Thursday, May 21, but due to coronavirus restrictions alternate plans had to be made. All schools in Missouri, per the governor’s order, are closed through the end of the school year.
“We know a lot of parents and seniors are anxious to know what we’re doing,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer. “We are making every effort to provide the Class of 2020 with these opportunities.”
VanLeer noted the four plans were intentionally developed so that prom will be held before graduation.
All of the graduation rescheduled dates call for holding the ceremony outside at Scanlan Stadium on the WHS campus because work on replacing the bleachers and floor in the Blue Jay Gymnasium will be taking place this summer.
So along with all other considerations, VanLeer said a forecast of rain will mean postponement of the commencement to the next date.
The school district will follow Plan A and then move on the next three subsequent plans if state guidelines mandate it or due to rain for commencement. The four plans are as follows:
Plan A
Under Plan A, prom is rescheduled for Friday, June 5, at the Double Tree Hotel in Chesterfield, and graduation will take place Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium.
In the event of rain or unforeseen circumstances, commencement will be moved to the next day, Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. If that day is postponed, it will be moved to Sunday, June 28, at 11 a.m.
If prom has to be called off on June 5, school officials will automatically go to Plan B for both prom and graduation. That decision will be made by May 15.
VanLeer noted the St. Louis County shelter in place or crowd restrictions that might be different from Franklin County could result in prom being postponed. Only under Plan A is the prom being held outside of Franklin County.
Plan B
If Plan A is called off, then Plan B will be implemented.
Under Plan B, prom will take place Thursday, June 25, at the Washington KC Hall, and graduation is set for Saturday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at Scanlan Stadium.
In the event of rain or unforeseen circumstances, graduation will be moved to the next day, Sunday, June 28, at 11 a.m.
If prom is called off June 25, school officials will automatically go to Plan C for both prom and graduation. That decision will be made by June 8.
Plan C
Plan C will be the next plan implemented if Plan B cannot occur.
Under Plan C, prom will take place Thursday, July 16, at the Washington KC Hall.
Graduation will take place Friday, July 24, at 8 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium. In the event of rain or unforeseen circumstances, it will be moved to the next day, Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. If that day is postponed, it will be moved to Sunday, July 26, at 11 a.m.
If prom is called off July 16, the district will automatically go to Plan D for both prom and graduation. That decision will be made by June 29.
Plan D
If Plan C is called off, then Plan D will be implemented and prom will take place Thursday, July 30, at the Washington KC Hall and graduation is set for Friday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. at Scanlan Stadium.
In the event of rain or unforeseen circumstances, it will be moved to the next day, Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. If that day is postponed, it will be moved to Sunday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. The decision for Plan D will be made by July 20.
School officials stressed that any and all plans may be modified or canceled as guidance or requirements change as it relates to venues, student safety, public health, weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
VanLeer asked that families plan for all scenarios outlined to accommodate for rain and rescheduling issues.
School officials and board members thanked the high school administration for all of its work in developing the plans.