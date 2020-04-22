Students across the state have made the adjustment to home-based learning due to the coronavirus outbreak.
This abrupt change and transition has forced students not only to rethink how school functions, but the extracurricular activities they take part in.
Washington High School teacher and Blue Jay Journal TV adviser Michelle Turner and her students have found a way to still serve their community at WHS, and provide a sense of normalcy through the Blue Jay Journal (BJJ) TV Friday Show.
Turner explained that while the possibility of not returning to school could be sensed, it was still a surprise. In preparation, she and the BJJ TV staff put a plan in place.
“We were hoping to come back in May,” Turner said. “But before the students left, they checked out cameras so we could continue to do the show.”
The decision to have the students and herself continue to do the show was an easy one to make for Turner.
“If you look at local and national news hosting from home, it is something everyone is doing,” she said. “That is what we decided to do.”
Turner added that the purpose of continuing the show was not only to provide a sense of normalcy for the WHS community, but also her students.
“I can’t imagine what it is like for these students, trying to process the outbreak,” she said. “But this gives them a sense of normalcy and routine which makes an impact for everyone involved.”
Turner added that whatever her students end up doing in their lives, continuing the show from home will teach them life lessons that will stay with them.
“My students are learning perseverance, trouble shooting skills, and that things are still doable even when it seems like they shouldn’t be,” she said. “They are relearning this idea of perfection and that the standard they are held to is doing the best that you can in the situation you are in.”
Turner said that in turn she feels that this will help other students at the school who enjoy watching the show.
“This is a sense of normalcy for students who watch the show and we will provide that (normalcy) for them,” she said.
She noted that since the school has been closed, the viewer numbers have been down and she attributes that to students being unaware that the Friday Show is still being hosted.
“What we are doing would have more of an impact if more people were aware of it,” Turner explained. “I think a lot of people assumed wrongly that we would stop doing the show.”
Student Perspective
The BJJ TV Friday Show includes announcements for the week and “Blue Jays Tries.”
Cierstyn Jacquin and Megan Duncan are both seniors at WHS who have played an active role and been “very helpful” in keeping the BJJ TV going, according to Turner.
Jacquin explained that she does the voice-overs for the different graphics, as well as the “Blue Jays Tries,” and feels she has been able to make a positive impact by staying involved virtually.
“I think continuing to do the show was a good idea. It lets other students know we are all going through this together,” she said. “It has also been helpful realizing I am still able to do something that makes a difference.”
Her “Blue Jays Tries” segment has a lot of opportunity to bring joy as she tries different foods from all over the world.
Duncan also does voice-overs with graphics and hosts the beginning and ending of the Friday Show, giving the weekly announcements.
“The weekly announcements have changed since we have been doing school from home,” Duncan said. “It now consists of where students can find information and other things they might need while learning from home.”
Duncan and Jacquin both said that this experience of doing the show from home has taught them a lot of life lessons.
“I have learned how to be persistent with what I am working toward and how to overcome obstacles that come my way,” Duncan said. “I have learned that what matters is doing the best you can with what you have and that’s good enough.”
Duncan added that through this experience she has learned there are different ways you can approach things when facing obstacles.
Message to Others
While Jacquin and Duncan use the BJJ TV platform to share information to the student body they serve, they both had a particular message they wanted to share with other seniors being affected by the virus outbreak.
“It is a hard time, but I hope other seniors look at the positives that can be found in this situation and focus on what can be taken away from this experience,” Jacquin said. “How we are impacted is a part of our story and though it is different than what we imagined, how we choose to look at it affects the story we will tell.”
Duncan encouraged her fellow seniors to stay connected with one another during this time.
“While you can’t physically be together, you can still stay connected,” Duncan said. “Staying in contact with friends is really helpful and builds a community that reminds you that you are all in this together.”
Both girls explained that the BJJ TV has kept them in a routine, which has been key in helping them through this time.
BJJ TV
The BJJ TV’s Friday Show is posted every week and according to Turner, the goal is to continue the show until May 15.
Videos can be found on its website or its YouTube channel bluejayjournal.
For more information on the BJJ, visit http://bluejayjournal.com/.