Attendance at Washington High School home activities will be limited to participants, coaches and family members this fall.
Washington announced each student participant in the event will be able to put up to four relatives on a pass list to be able to purchase a ticket for the event.
Among the restrictions, the school is asking that families sit together and face coverings and social distancing practices be observed by all spectators.
The same restrictions for entry will apply to fans of the opposing team for athletic events.
Visiting athletic teams will have limited locker room access before the game and at halftime, but will not have access after the game’s conclusion.
Washington asks that visiting teams arrive already dressed and ready to play.
Concessions will be sold at events, but will include pre-packaged items only. All concession workers will be required to wear face coverings and gloves.
For football, the band will perform prior to the start of the game and at halftime. Band members will not sit in the grandstands during the game.