A Wentzville man died in a car crash involving Washington residents.
Brett N. Varady, 26, was killed in the Friday afternoon crash on Highway T in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The crash took place Friday, May 1, just after 4 p.m. on Highway T south of Rayginsons Lane. Varady was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu in the north lane.
A second car, a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 driven by Jacob R. Hassler, 21, Washington, was in the south lane.
The patrol report states, the Varady vehicle traveled into the south lane and struck the Hassler vehicle head on.
Varady was pronounced dead on the scene by St. Charles County EMS.
Hassler was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by St. Charles County Ambulance with moderate injuries. His passenger, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with moderate injuries.
All three were wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.