Washington’s COVID-19 wastewater monitoring program, which looks for COVID-19 viral particles in human waste that moves through Washington’s sewage system, is showing a modest jump in the amount of COVID-19 in the community.
On May 23, the most recent available data, there were 781,000 viral marker copies — a unit of measurement for viral material — in Washington’s wastewater, according to the online dashboard maintained by a partnership of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the University of Missouri and Department of Natural Resources that reports the results. That’s an almost fourfold increase from May 16 when there were 196,200 viral marker copies in the wastewater. The week before, on May 9, there were 152,000 viral marker copies.
While an increase, it is still comparatively low when compared to the height of the omicron-driven COVID-19 surge in January, when there were 4.8 million viral marker copies, according to data collected on Jan. 17.
The omicron-driven surge in January began with several jumps. From Nov. 22-29, the number of viral marker copies went from 372,900 to 940,700 and from Dec. 13-20, the number went from 1.4 million to 2.1 million, according to the dashboard.
However, Mark Skornia, Washington’s emergency management director who helps oversee the wastewater monitoring program, said the latest upticks do not concern him.
“That’s sort of the way things have been rolling throughout the pandemic,” he said. “So at this point, now, we’re just continuing to monitor the numbers.”
Other Franklin County towns that have wastewater monitoring programs aren’t seeing the same upticks. For example, Pacific’s wastewater data shows 38,000 viral marker copies on May 30, the most recent data available. On May 23, it showed 33,700 viral marker copies. In Union, there were 70,600 viral marker copies in the wastewater on May 30 and 76,200 on May 23.
However, other counties have seen big increases. Earlier this week, the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County were moved into the “high” level, according to CDC standards.
While she agrees with Skornia that there is little immediate risk with COVID-19, Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said the recent rise in viral marker copies could be a sign of an approaching new wave of COVID-19. She noted that this data is good for predicting future trends as it often catches COVID-19 prevalence earlier than other data points.
“We definitely are seeing indications of increasing cases,” Mohart said, citing the wastewater data, rising caseloads and, anecdotally, the number of employees at Mercy contracting the virus. She added that at Mercy Hospital Washington, there were three patients admitted for COVID-19 as of Friday.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there were 185 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County from June 2-8, which is an increase from 156 last week, May 26 through June 1. Mohart said that at this point in the pandemic, due to the increased availability of at-home tests, which typically aren’t tracked, this isn’t as accurate a data point as it once was, but it’s good for identifying trends.
“Moving forward, this is a constant sort of risk-benefit analysis of what is the best policy and stance for the population as a whole,” she said. “So that we can function and so that we can operate as we need to without putting us at too much risk.”
She said she isn’t suggesting at this time that everyone wear masks everywhere they go or avoid public areas.
“If we’ve seen anything from prior behavior, we’re probably not going to see a drastic change in behavior based on (the numbers increasing),” Mohart said. “Certain people will change their behavior based on that, but it’s not as if the entire population is going to look at that and then suddenly lock down and mask up, and I don’t think that is necessarily what needs to be done at this point in time. The thing we do need to do is just be mindful of those who are most high risk.”
For people who are high risk, older or have comorbidities, Mohart said they might consider changing their behaviors, and she hopes others will be understanding and supportive of them doing that “because that will absolutely save their life.”
Two positive things right now, she said, is that this uptick is coming in the summer time when the respiratory viruses tend to be less contagious and when people tend to spend more time outdoors and that this uptick is mostly the omicron variant and its subvariants, which are less lethal than others. There are no new variants of concern at this time, she said.
Meanwhile, 54.6 percent of Franklin County residents and 56.5 percent of Missourians statewide are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. In this data, fully vaccinated is defined as having received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson.