The city of Washington announced Friday that the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex will not open for the 2020 season
"Due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty going forward, we have decided not to open the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex this upcoming summer," the city said on Facebook.
The city said the plan now is to move up the construction schedule for the new pool.
"This closure will allow the construction process for the new pool to start much sooner and should allow us to stay on schedule even with some weather delays over the winter," the city said.