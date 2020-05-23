Washington School District students will have the opportunity to pick up their belongings and return items to their respective buildings.
School officials have developed a schedule for each building.
Students will be able to keep their chromebooks this summer — except for seniors.
The schedule is as follows:
Washington West
Tuesday, May 19 — Kindergarten and first grade, 2 to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20 — Second and third grades, 2 to 4 p.m.; and fourth and fifth grades, 4 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 21 — Sixth grade, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
South Point
Thursday, May 21 — Sixth grade, 2 to 3 p.m.
Friday, May 22 — Kindergarten through fifth grade, 10 a.m. to noon
Marthasville
Thursday, May 21 — Kindergarten and first grade, 8 to 9:30 a.m.; second grade, 9:30 to 11 a.m.; third and fourth grades, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and fifth and sixth grades, 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Augusta
Wednesday, May 20 — Fifth and sixth grades, 5 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 21 — Kindergarten through sixth grade, 9 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Friday, May 22 — Kindergarten through sixth grade, noon to 4 p.m.
Campbellton
Thursday, May 21 — Sixth grade, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, May 22 — Kindergarten through fifth grade, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Labadie
Friday, May 22 — Kindergarten through sixth grade, 9 a.m. to noon
Clearview
Wednesday, May 20 — Grades kindergarten through second grade, 10 a.m. to noon; and third through fifth grade, 1 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, May 21 — Kindergarten through fifth grade, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and sixth grade, 6 to 7 p.m.
Early Learning
Center
Tuesday, May 19 — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 20 — 9 to 10 a.m.
Middle School
Monday and Tuesday, June 1-2, seventh grade, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 3 — Eighth grade, last name A-M, 8 a.m. to noon; and last name N-Z , 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, June 4 — Eighth grade, last name N-Z, 8 a.m. to noon; and last name A-M, 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Career Center
Wednesday and Thursday, June 3-4 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
High School
There will be two stops. It does not matter which stop parents/students go to first.
Location 1 — In front of the West Wing, students will drop off textbooks, school-issued supplies from teachers they may have, and retrieve any items they have left at school.
Location 2 — In front of the Nix Cafeteria, parents/students will drop off chromebooks (seniors only) and any outstanding library books.
Thursday, June 4 — 11th grade, last name A-G, 8 to 9 a.m.; H-L, 9 to 10 a.m.; M-P, 10 to 11 a.m.; and R-Z, 11 a.m. to noon.
Thursday, June 4 — 12th grade, last name A-G, 1 to 2 p.m.; H-L, 2 to 3 p.m.; M-P, 3 to 4 p.m.; and R-Z, 4 to 5 p.m.
Friday, June 5 — Ninth grade, last name A-G, 8 to 9 a.m.; H-L, 9 to 10 a.m.; M-P, 10 to 11 a.m.; and R-Z, 11 a.m. to noon.
Friday, June 5 — 10th grade, last name A-G, 1 to 2 p.m.; H-L, 2 to 3 p.m.; M-P, 3 to 4 p.m.; and R-Z, 4 to 5 p.m.