The city of Washington is seeking guidance from the state on any plans to “reopen the economy.”
Late last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state’s stay-at-home order would expire Sunday, May 3. Parson said the extension was so the state “can prepare to reopen the economy and get Missourians back to work.”
Since the governor’s April 16 announcement, the state has yet to explain exactly what the plan entails.
City Administrator Darren Lamb told the council Monday night the city has no insight on the state’s plans. He said the hope is to have more information sooner rather than later.
Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said he was set to take part in a phone call Tuesday afternoon. His goal was to leave the call with a better idea of the state’s vision.
“We’re looking for guidance,” Skornia said. “We’re looking for what they have discussed as far as restrictions so we have some idea how we can prepare. At this point, we have no idea what the restrictions will be.”
Before Monday’s council meeting began, Alderman Joe Holtmeier told Lamb a resident asked how they could reopen their business. Lamb said it wasn’t the first time the city has been asked the question. He said easing restrictions on gatherings would impact things in the city like the reopening of the library.
Camp, Games
The restrictions also could impact summer events.
Lamb reported on an email he sent to aldermen about the possibility of closing Camp Washington and not opening athletic fields this summer. In both cases, Lamb said he wasn’t sure how the city could host those events and still comply with social distancing practices.
For Camp Washington, Lamb said social distancing guidelines aren’t expected to change and having a number of people gathering under the city park pavilion didn’t seem to work. He added he was unsure if families would want to send their kids to camp this year.
The camp was scheduled to start in June.
Alderwoman Gretchen Pettet said she understood the idea, but wondered if Camp Washington wouldn’t fall under day care rules. She said these are “trying times” for parents and she wasn’t sure if taking away a child care option was the route the city should take.
“It’s probably the right decision, but I just don’t want to make it lightly,” she said.
For the athletic fields, Lamb said the city has been contacted by youth sports groups wanting to set up a schedule. The idea would be to host practices in May and games in June and July.
Lamb said the city couldn’t commit to that plan.
Currently, the fields are closed. Lamb said again social distancing on the field and in the dugouts would be hard to maintain.
From the city’s point of view, the fields will remain closed until they aren’t. At that point, maybe sometime later in the summer, the fields could open up and teams could have some sort of season, Lamb said.
Councilman Jeff Patke cautioned against making any decision before it was needed. Patke said the city could just wait before calling things off.
“I’d like to give a little hope,” he said.
Patke’s suggestion was that the city had time to make a decision. He said calling things off in April and then potentially reversing it later didn’t make sense.