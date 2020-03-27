The Washington School District food service staff Tuesday prepared over 3,600 meals for district families, and that number is increasing as more families sign up.
The district kicked off its free grab and go and delivery meal service this week for those who signed up due to schools being closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Meals can be picked up twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m., at two locations — Washington West Elementary and Marthasville Elementary. These two locations are the pickup points for the entire district.
Additionally, four school buses made home deliveries Tuesday.
Families are being provided breakfast and lunch items for multiple days so the district can keep the pickups and deliveries to just two days to limit contact. Tuesday’s pickup/delivery included meals for Wednesday through Friday, and Friday included meals for Monday and Tuesday, so that number is less at a total of 3,000 meals.
For next week, 4,500 meals will be prepared for Tuesday.
Jill Poepsel, food service director, said the first day went very well with a minimum amount of problems.
“We have two prep centers set up at the Washington West and the middle school kitchens staffed with eight cooks,” she said.
Poepsel praised her staff for all of their hard work in getting the meals prepared, passed out and delivered.
“The employees have been amazing,” she said.
Poepsel said families picking up meals have expressed their gratitude for the service.
“When they pull up they tell us they’ve lost their jobs or they don’t know what will happen with their job, and how much they appreciate the meals,” she said.
Poepsel said the link to sign up for the meals is on the district website and she expects the numbers to grow.
“If it grows a lot, we may need to add a third kitchen, so we can keep the number of staff to eight each,” she said.
Poepsel noted the program is open to all children, infant to 18 years of age, who live in the district boundaries, even those who do not attend a public school.
The meals for breakfast include muffins, whole grain long johns, and egg, cheese and sausage items. Milk and fruit also are included. Lunch entrees include chicken, riblet on a bun, chicken tenders, along with fruit, vegetables, grain and milk.
Poepsel said staff members are wearing gloves as they hand out the meals in bags.
Students or children must be present at the time of pickup or upon delivery.
Delivery
Delivery service will occur each Tuesday and Friday between 7 and 9 a.m. Evening delivery is not being offered.
District employees or volunteers will step off the bus to deliver the meals to homes. Children can wave from inside the house, but must be present at time of delivery.
For more information on either program or anyone with transportation issues, should call 636-262-2926.
Hard copy learning activities and books also were available for parents to pick up at the two locations.
School officials said the grab and go service and delivery will continue while schools are closed.
This service is funded through the USDA’s SSO/SFSP program in response to this pandemic.