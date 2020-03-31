The Washington School District, along with other public school districts in the county, will remain closed through at least Friday, April 24, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This means the earliest students will be back in the classrooms is Monday, April 27.
Catholic schools in the area had already announced the same closure extension. This extension also includes Immanuel Lutheran School in Washington.
In an email to parents late Friday, Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the decision was made after consulting with state and local officials, along with other area school superintendents.
All school extracurricular activities, practices and events are canceled while the district is closed.
VanLeer said more details will be sent out, but the district’s Alternative Methods of Instruction, along with the grab-and-go and delivery meals, will continue through at least April 24.
“We recognize this continued closure will generate many questions, especially for families with students who are seniors,” she said. “We will share information and updates as soon as they become available. We ask for your patience as we work through many of these details.”
In a statement from all area superintendents, officials said while they continue to navigate this historic COVID-19 health challenge, nothing is more important than protecting the health of students, employees and the communities they serve.
On March 19, Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven shared that details need to be worked out for graduating A+ seniors who may still need to take an assessment.
The commissioner also said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is currently analyzing what additional exceptions to graduation requirements should be approved for graduating seniors, with anticipation of releasing any changes within the next couple of weeks.
In addition to the Washington School District, the closure extensions includes Franklin County R-II; Lonedell R-14; Meramec Valley R-III; New Haven; Spring Bluff R-15; St. Clair R-13; Strain-Japan R-16; Sullivan; Union; Immanuel Lutheran; and Crosspoint Christian School.