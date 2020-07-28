The Washington Schnucks announced Tuesday that one of its teammates tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
The employee in question had last been at work Wednesday, July 22.
The store immediately took steps to sanitize and perform an extensive deep cleaning.
The Washington Schnucks is currently open and continuing to follow all guidance from local, state and federal agencies.
The store is requiring that all employees wear company-provided masks while they are working and signage is posted requiring all customers to wear face coverings while in the store.
Since March, the store reports running hourly overhead announcements for store teams to clean high touchpoint areas, which will continue.
HVAC systems have been recalibrated to recirculate the air more frequently.