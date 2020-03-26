Washington police are altering operations in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The upstairs lobby at the public safety building is now closed to the public. Washington Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the department is switching operations similar to how things work on weekends.
The downstairs lobby is still open, but access to the upstairs will be prohibited. Anyone coming in can ring the bell for service and be connected with dispatch.
To avoid coming in, the public also can call the police. The non-emergency line is 636-390-1050.
For records requests, call 636-390-1054. The detective department can be reached a 636-390-1057. Police administration’s number is 636-390-1055.
The phone lines will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Anyone seeking a crash report can visit buycrash.com.