Washington police are altering operations in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The upstairs lobby at the public safety building is now closed to the public. Washington Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the department is switching operations similar to how things work on weekends.
The downstairs lobby is still open, but access to the upstairs will be prohibited. Anyone coming in can ring the bell for service and be connected with dispatch.
To avoid coming in, the public can also call the police. The non-emergency line is 636-390-1050.
For records requests, call 636-390-1054. The detective department can be reached at 636-390-1057. The police administration’s number is 636-390-1055.
The phone lines will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone seeking a crash report can visit buycrash.com.
More Changes
Starting Monday, more operations will change with police. Those changes will be less public.
Sitzes said members of the command staff and officers who typically work in the upstairs office at the public safety building will be split in half. Some will come into the office, and others will work from home.
For example, he said Chief Ed Menefee will alter days with Capt. Jim Armstrong.
Several organizations nationwide have split up offices. The idea is to create two teams so groups can keep working if one team catches COVID-19.
Previous Efforts
The changes are in addition to new procedures implemented last week to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Police officers now will be handling some calls for service by phone, if possible.
Dispatchers and officers also have been instructed to ask callers questions about their current health prior to arriving on the scene.
Police also will be practicing social distancing procedures and will maintain a safe distance from others. This is not intended to be disrespectful, but the goal is to protect officers, their families and citizens from coming into contact with the virus.
Officers have been instructed to request to speak outside instead of going into a home or business. The goal is to be in an open-air environment instead of inside.
Police still will respond as normal to all emergency calls. Police said the goal is to “continue providing the best level of service.”
Washington police are urging everyone not to panic, but to practice good hygiene habits and to be kind to one another. The practices are intended to “minimize the exposure risk to our citizens and staff.”