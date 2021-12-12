Local school districts are scrambling after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to public schools across the state Tuesday that threatened legal action if districts do not remove their quarantine and mask mandates.
In his letter, Schmitt referenced a Nov. 22 ruling by Cole County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Green that struck down health regulations relating to quarantines and masking in schools from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, local health departments and other unelected public bodies. Schmitt contends the ruling can be extended and enforced on public school districts. He wrote that failure to comply “may result in enforcement action.”
Although local district officials contend their quarantine and masking policies are not against the Missouri Constitution, many are modifying their policies and aligning them with Schmitt’s order. No local districts have mandated masks for anyone in their buildings this year unless a high COVID-19 positivity rate was observed, but each has enforced various quarantine policies as they have been provided by DHSS and the Franklin County Health Department.
One by one this week, St. Clair R-XIII, Meramec Valley R-III, New Haven and Washington followed in the footsteps of Union R-XI’s decision Dec. 2 and removed masking and exclusion requirements from their COVID-19 policies.
“The St. Clair R-XIII School District has received legal guidance that indicates the Attorney General’s interpretation may be overly broad, and that school boards retain the authority to institute COVID mitigation measures,” reads a letter sent Dec. 8 to St. Clair parents and published on the district’s Facebook page.
Despite legal advice that it is within its rights to require exclusion from school, the St. Clair school district “in a good faith effort to follow the guidance” will no longer require quarantine periods for students, faculty and staff that are considered close contacts to someone positive for COVID-19 effective Thursday, Dec. 9.
New Haven and Meramec Valley followed suit, removing their own exclusion and mask mandates in their meetings Wednesday night despite all receiving counsel that state statutes protected their right to quarantine students at risk of transmitting a disease.
The Washington School Board met Friday morning to make its decision regarding exclusions and mask regulations. In a 4-2 vote, the board elected to remove masking and exclusion mandates for its staff and students. Board Vice President Jason Oesterly and board member Scott Byrne opposed the change. Matt Wilson was absent from the meeting. The new policies will go into effect Monday.
“I truly believe that is a political move on his part,” Meramec Valley board member Mary Clasby-Agee said of Schmitt’s letter.
At the Meramec Valley School Board meeting Wednesday, the discussion centered not around the attorney general’s order but on familiar discussions regarding the efficacy of mask mandates and quarantine rules.
“For me, when you look at the data, the big driver was we had 658 students that have been quarantined, and less than 3 percent of those have come back positive,” board president Matt Trower said. “So we’re quarantining kids, keeping them out of social environments. They’re not experiencing school as they should be, and then they’re getting delayed in classwork. So I think we’re doing more damage with quarantines and keeping them out of school than the risk that they pose.”
In two 4-3 votes, the Meramec Valley board purged quarantine regulations and masking requirements from its safe return and inclusion plan. Dianna Meyer, Clasby-Agee and Tim Richardson opposed the changes. Now, any person who tests positive for the virus still has to quarantine, as do those with a member of the household testing positive, but those who were exposed at school do not.
School district leaders said Schmitt’s letter is causing confusion for school boards and community members.
“Where I was disappointed with Franklin County is they just abruptly stopped providing any sort of guidance,” Trower said. “What I would have liked to have seen was them maybe referring us somewhere else or saying, ‘Continue what you’re doing’ — just some sort of guidance there. But it was completely shut off. Cole County basically was sued for providing that guidance, so that’s why they had to back out of it, and I get that. They’re in a difficult position; we’re in a difficult position.”
“I think we’re left to our last line, which is school boards,” New Haven School District Superintendent Josh Hoener said. “They’re composed of people who didn’t sign up to make these kinds of decisions. They wanted to make educational decisions, not health decisions, but that’s kind of where we’re at and what they’re going to be asked to do.”