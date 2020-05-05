Councilman Mark Wessels said he was “disappointed” in the state and county for their decision to loosen restrictions and allow businesses to reopen Monday.
With the statewide relaxation of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the full city council and members of city staff returned to city hall Monday night for a meeting for the first time since March 16. At the meeting, Wessels said he feels the state and county moved too quickly.
Wessels said before the decision was made, both federal and state officials talked about benchmarks that needed to be hit in order to consider relaxing restrictions. The benchmarks were a decline in tests, increase in recoveries and other signs the pandemic was slowing.
“We haven’t reached that in the state or in the county,” he said.
Wessels said the state’s numbers are “on a rocket ship” after 368 new cases, a new high, were reported Monday. He suggested the city should look into being more proactive and create some criteria so it could be determined if the restrictions were lifted too soon.
Wessels also pointed out the state’s guidelines for opening were less restrictive than the federal guidelines. For example, the federal guidelines suggested youth sports could be allowed under Phase II while the state of Missouri is allowing them under Phase I of its recovery plan.
‘Political’ Decision
Mayor Sandy Lucy said Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia has handled the city’s response to the coronavirus and has been “awesome” in being informed and sharing information to make decisions.
Skornia has been involved in a number of meetings and conference calls about the coronavirus. He was asked to respond to Wessels comments and said he could not disagree.
Skornia told the council the decision to loosen restrictions and allow businesses to reopen was political.
“There was tremendous political pressure for the economy to open, no doubt,” he said. “Every health professional was saying, ‘Keep your foot on the gas.’ We probably didn’t do that.”
Skornia said numbers were on the decline for a bit, but not for the 14 days as outlined in the guidelines. Then the numbers started to go up again.
Some of the spike could be attributed to a large number of cases at a meat-packing facility in St. Joseph, but that didn’t account for all the new cases or the new cases locally.
Skornia said there was an emphasis on numbers going down, but it was hard to tell if there were fewer cases or just fewer people being tested.
“No doubt there was less testing being done at the time,” he said. “Only the more critical cases were being tested.”
Skornia noted while Monday was the official day restrictions were lifted, Washington and county residents started earlier than that.
“The economy was open Friday,” he said, pointing out the increase in traffic seen around the city.
The next step is to watch the trends, he said. If the numbers start to rise, action might be needed.
Skornia noted the entire goal of the restrictions was to keep medical facilities from being overwhelmed.
“To this point, we’ve been very effective,” he said.
City’s Response
Lucy noted the city has had similar conversations about the numbers and if relaxing the regulations was the right decision. Ultimately, she said those conversations led to the call to keep city hall closed throughout the month of May.
“We tried not to be political,” Lucy said. “We tried to base our decisions on facts and figures.”
Having the city step up and make its own rules might be tough. City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city would likely face challenges being “an island.”
Councilman Steve Sullentrup said that anyone who doesn’t feel safe should stay home.
“If you don’t feel safe out there, don’t go out there,” he said.
Lamb reminded people who do feel safe that social distancing is still being recommended. He said he noticed a number of people seeming to ignore the requirements this weekend.
Lamb said the impression right now is Franklin County is open for business. He said the city is already receiving calls about renting facilities because nearby St. Louis city and county are still closed.
The city’s plan is to do whatever it takes to prevent the spread, Lamb said. For now that means keeping playgrounds and city hall closed.
A decision on those closures will likely come within the next month.