Viewers of last month's Main Street conference, which was themed “America’s Main Street Now 2021,” likely spotted Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy among those making a presentation.
Lucy, who is in her third term as mayor, was among the civic leaders serving as panelists for the virtual conference. The mayor of the smallest city on the panel, Lucy said she was honored to be asked by the state’s Main Street organization to present to the conference.
“Washington is well recognized as a very strong Main Street community, as evident by winning the Great American Main Street award in 2012,” Lucy said. “I just love this community, and I enjoy being able to share what it is like to live and work in Washington. ... Any time that Washington can be spoken about with such high regard as being included in this discussion I think benefits us as a city.”
The virtual conference on April 12-14 had thousands of viewers around the world, including small business owners, community leaders and economic development professionals. Sessions focused on recovery and resilience, equity and inclusion and small business and entrepreneurship.
“A lot of people were talking about the year of COVID-19 and how in a lot of downtowns, businesses closed and never reopened. We’ve been very fortunate here in Washington that this didn’t happen,” Lucy said.
Other presenters at the conference included representatives from Starbucks Coffee Co., National Federation of Independent Business, eBay, Yelp, Square, GoDaddy and AARP.
The presentation marked the second time in her tenure as mayor that Lucy has been invited to be a panelist.
“I think it provides our residents an opportunity to showcase our city but also to realize that we really do have a strong downtown area and that we should be proud of our downtown,” Lucy said.
She credits her selection as a panelist to the work of groups like the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Washington Inc. and city department heads.
“There was a lot of talk and agreement at the panel about the importance of working together to accomplish your goals,” said Lucy. “(In order to be successful) you have to expand your circle, you have to get support just beyond one group of people. That may be easier to accomplish in a town of our size, but I think regardless of your city’s size that it is important that people step out of their boxes and forge relationships with people that they are working with.”