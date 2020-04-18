When the Washington Public Library reopens, patrons can expect several new changes, according to Director Nelson Appell.
Staff member have been working on several projects while the building is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The library has been and continues to undergo a deep cleaning,” Appell said.
“The staff also has revamped the children’s section and expanded the ‘Storybook Friends’ portion,” he said. “It is our most popular section and includes books with characters like Curious George.”
The upper level also is undergoing some changes, according to Appell, with the new book display being redone and shelving being changed as well.
Additionally, the library is conducting an inventory of its entire collection.
“These tasks do not lend themselves to be done when patrons are in the building,” Appell explained. “So this shutdown has allowed us to get these needed projects done.”
Changes
Though the shutdown has allowed the library to tackle tasks, it has not come without its challenges.
Appell confirmed the library did have to furlough eight of its part-time employees.
“Those employees will be able to come back after the library reopens,” he said.
The staff still working is following the social distancing rules, which has meant slower progress.
“For these tasks you really need as many hands on task as you can get, but due to social distancing restrictions, we have to have one person doing a task at a time,” Appell said.
But, the staff is adapting to the changes being made, he said, adding employees who have work that can be done from home are doing so, which is typically a couple days a week.
Looking Ahead
Appell said there is a potential for change to the much-loved annual summer reading program.
The library is exploring a virtual reading program instead.
“We are anticipating gatherings being restricted further and people wanting to avoid going out in public,” said Appell, noting nothing has been finalized at this time and the library is in the beginning stages of researching the option.
While the library is adapting to the ever-changing situation caused by the pandemic, it is looking to the future, according to Appell.
“We are looking forward to the day when we can see our friends and patrons at the library again,” he said. “We miss those people greatly and the action they bring to the library.”
For more information on the Washington Public Library or for updates, visit www.washmolib.org/ or its Facebook page by searching Washington Public Library.