The city of Washington’s Emergency Management Agency provided some tips on how to celebrate Easter and Passover.
The tips were posted on the agency’s Facebook page. The page can be found at Facebook.com/washmoema.
The first tip is to “stay and pray.” The Facebook post said it’s important to stay inside.
“This is an important time for people of many faiths. The way we will have to celebrate Easter and Passover will be different this year, but honoring these traditions are no less important,” the post read. “We all have a role to play in protecting those we share our homes with, those we share our places of worship with, and those we share our communities with.”
Residents are encouraged to participate in services that are available online or on television.
Just because people are staying at home, doesn’t mean traditions have to end. Residents can continue family traditions through video chat or phone calls.
People also can cook traditional foods to enjoy the familiar tastes and smells of the holiday.
The celebration should include people already in the home.
On the other side, Washington EMA advises against attending any in-person worship service or congregating in public areas.
Residents also should not invite others to celebrate at their homes or attend a celebration outside of their homes.