New skills and standards are being introduced this week in the Washington School District.
Since schools were closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district implemented its Alternative Method of Instruction, or AMI, plan which initially focused on reinforcement of critical learning standards and enrichment.
Beginning this week, the schools are introducing new standards and skills, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann, who shared details with the school board last Wednesday night. The board met virtually on the Zoom videoconferencing app.
“The first 20 days we focused on review material and hoped we would be back into the building for in-person learning,” she said.
But, when the governor ordered that all school buildings remain closed through the end of the school year, Straatmann said school officials began planning to introduce new material.
“We picked the most important skills that students will need for the next school year,” she said, adding that feedback from parents and students also indicated they were ready for information and rigor.
Straatmann said administrators are meeting regularly on Zoom to discuss changes and plans.
A new block schedule also has been set up for students to follow online.
“It’s not a perfect system, but with the short notice we feel pretty happy with how things are going,” Straatmann said. “Our parents also have been so supportive and helpful. They are reaching out with questions and making it work.”
The last day of remote learning in the district will be May 21.
A decision on summer school has not been made yet. Superintendent Dr. VanLeer told the board a special meeting will be scheduled in early May to discuss summer programming and other issues related to the pandemic.
Straatmann told the board that remote learning, which consists of both packets and online instruction, has been going well given the very short turnaround teachers had to prepare and families had to adjust.
At the elementary level, about 85 to 95 percent of students have been actively participating and returning assignments. The middle school and high school are at about 80 percent participation while the Four Rivers Career Center reported about 70 percent.
Straatmann noted the career center’s percentage includes the sending schools, some of which have already closed. She also said the career center classes are tougher to translate to remote learning.
Grading Changes
School officials also have made changes in regard to grades, Straatmann said.
At the secondary level, if a student attempts/completes 75 percent of the assignments, then the teacher will compare the third quarter grade to the fourth quarter. If the third quarter grade is higher, that will be the grade given.
However, if a student does not attempt or complete 75 percent of assignments, the third and fourth quarter grades will be averaged, and that will be the grade for the fourth quarter. Semester grades will be an average of the third and fourth quarters.
Straatmann said teachers realize every situation is different in their students’ homes, some may still have parents working who are not at home to help, others may not have great Internet service and some may be baby sitting younger siblings.
Straatmann said administrators can exempt students, if necessary, due to a crisis or inability to participate, on a case-by-case basis.
At the elementary level, students will receive “feedback” from the teacher for the fourth quarter, not grades.
Reaching Out
Straatmann said teachers are reaching out to every family in the district each week to check in on how learning is going.
“We know this is stressful and we want them to know we are here and we care,” she said.
Next Steps
Looking ahead, VanLeer said she will have a team work on the “next steps” for the new school year starting in August.
“We need to have a plan for maximum learning for the worst case scenario, which would be if we aren’t able to be back in the classrooms, as well as plans for if we can start as usual, but then have to switch to remote learning again, and plans for if that happens intermittently,” she said.
VanLeer said she hopes to have those plans for the board to review at the special meeting in May.
Straatmann said technology will definitely be a focus, and the district is looking into the costs of modular hot spots for improved Internet access for students and expanding Wi-Fi in school parking lots.