The Washington City Council declared a state of emergency Monday night.
The declaration “invokes and declares in full force and effect all laws, statutes and regulation” of the state of Missouri and the city “for the exercise of all necessary emergency authority for protection of the lives and property of the people.”
The state of Missouri declared a state of emergency March 13 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Franklin County did the same March 17.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city is following the county’s lead in order to better enforce the county’s restrictions. When the county declared it’s state of emergency, the measure included a number of directives.
For example, the county ordered all restaurants to close to dine-in customers. The city’s declaration does the same.
“What this helps us do, our police can go ahead and enforce things like we if we have too many gathered in one spot in town,” Lamb said. “. . . Otherwise, we’re subject to enforcement of Franklin County.”
Lamb noted the county doesn’t have the manpower to enforce social distancing rules in the city.
According to the order, all public employees are expected to do their jobs, to the best of their abilities, during the emergency. All citizens are directed to comply with necessary emergency measures.
Starting with the order, city employees are required to institute the provisions of “low-touch, low-contact” services whenever possible. Social distancing techniques including staying at least six feet part, are required at all “places of public accommodation.”
The declaration covers the county requirements closing restaurants and other food establishments to dine-in customers and also makes provisions to allow curb-side service.
The limits do not cover food and beverage providers who do not allow on-site consumption. This exemption is for grocery stores, markets, food pantries and other similar businesses.
Also following the county’s lead, the declaration requires barbers, movie theaters, gymnasiums, tanning facilities and other businesses to close.
Section 13 requires any care facility to not permit visitors or vendors unless they have a wellness check prior to entering, sign in and out, and wear protective equipment.
Wellness checks and protective equipment also are required for employees.
Care facilities also are required to discontinue personal care services unless it is determined as a critical need. These guidelines mirror the county’s, Lamb said.
The ordinance also prohibits peddlers, canvassers and solicitors from entering private property during this time. Lamb noted this was a change from the county’s ordinance.