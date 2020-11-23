A new mask mandate is now in effect in the city of Washington after members of the city’s governing body approved the COVID-19 mitigation effort in a 5-2 vote.
Voting in favor of the mask mandate were Ward 1 Councilman Nick Obermark, Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels, Ward 3 Councilman Greg Skornia, Ward 3 Councilman Joe Holtmeier, and Ward 4 Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet. Voting against the mask requirement were Ward 2 Councilman Mark Hidritch and Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup was absent.
The mandatory mask order goes into effect immediately.
**This is a developing story. It will be updated with additional comments from city leaders, including Mayor Sandy Lucy, City Administration Darren Lamb, and members of the City Council.**