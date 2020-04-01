The Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex will not open this summer and instead the city will move forward on construction on a new pool facility.
The city of Washington made the announcement Friday. The decision means the pool, in its current form, will never again open to the public.
The city had planned on tearing down the pool at the close of the 2020 season in order to start construction on a new pool.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the decision to not open the pool was partially related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In order to slow the spread of coronavirus, many businesses have closed, and the city has altered operations.
City officials were contemplating pushing the opening date of the pool back in case the pandemic carries into May. This pool season was already scheduled to close early for construction.
A shortened season was set to get even shorter, said Lamb.
“It just made it an easier decision (to not open),” Lamb said.
In April 2018, Washington voters approved an extension of the city’s capital improvement sales tax. One of the projects targeted by the fund is the construction of a new city pool to replace the aging one.
The city is looking to build a 10,000-square-foot pool. Lamb said plans are to put the pool at the site of the current facility. Existing facilities such as the bathhouse, may be renovated for a different use.
Initially, the goal was to have a contractor in place by the end of May, with work starting in August and the pool closing around the end of July.
That time line now has changed.
Lamb said even during the shutdown, the city is moving forward with the plans. He said the city and its project manager, Landmark Contract Management, Inc., Fenton, are working toward a design and hope to have a construction firm picked this spring.
Once a contract is awarded, work can begin right away.
“Rather than wait to start until August, we can go ahead and start at the end of May or the first part of June,” Lamb said.
The goal is to open the new pool for the summer 2021 season. Late last year the city said it was targeting a June 2021 opening.
The extra months should help construction, Lamb said.
“This closure will allow the construction process for the new pool to start much sooner and should allow us to stay on schedule even with some weather delays over the winter,” the city said in a statement.
The project has an estimated $3.5 million price tag.
With a number of businesses closed for the pandemic, the sales tax is expected to be impacted.
Lamb said the city is monitoring the performance of the sales tax and its own finances. He said the project still is expected to move forward.
Lamb said the city is expected to cancel its contract with Midwest Pool Management at its April 6 meeting.
Playgrounds Closed
The decision to not open the pool was made the same day the city opted to close playgrounds.
Parks and trails will remain open, but the playgrounds will be closed during the pandemic.
“We know that there’s limited activities people can do,” Lamb said. “We want to keep the parks open.”
Lamb said there still should be plenty of room for people to walk, run and pass the time without the playgrounds being open. He said the playgrounds are the only thing that is closing.
While the parks and trails remain open, the city of Washington is encouraging residents to practice social distancing.
Lamb said residents should remember that on nice days social distancing suggestions still apply and should be used.
Social distancing instructs people to maintain a buffer zone from other individuals. Guidelines recommend staying six feet away from other people.