Artisans and craftspeople will be lining Washington’s Main and Elm streets this weekend as part of Downtown Washington’s annual Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts.
The event will kick off Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a press release from Downtown Washington Inc. On Saturday and Sunday, the festival begins at 10 a.m. The festival closes at 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.
There will be more than 75 artisans and craft-makers, offering everything from jewelry and paintings to furniture and clothing. Additionally, there will be live music and food and drinks, including Sugarfire Smoke House and Kona Ice snow cones. For the kids, there will be a play area with arts and crafts, a petting zoo, face painting and more. The petting zoo will be Saturday and Sunday only.
No outside beverages, coolers or pets are allowed inside the festival.
“We are just excited to have everyone in our community gather to celebrate fall,” said Cassidy Lowery, event and promotion specialist with Downtown Washington Inc. For more information, contact Downtown Washington Inc. at 636-239-1743.