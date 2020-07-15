Starting Monday, Walmart and Sam’s Club customers will be required to wear face coverings when visiting the stores.
Walmart, which operates supercenters in Washington, Union and Sullivan, is the largest retailer to introduce such a policy. It joins a growing list of retailers that have mandated masks throughout their chains, including Best Buy and Starbucks.
Retailers are not the only places implementing mask mandates. East Central College in Union announced this week that it would extend its masks mandate for persons on campus during the fall semester.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their mouth and nose when around other people to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases in Franklin County have increased by more than 100 since the beginning of July. Since March, Franklin County has had a total 317 cases.