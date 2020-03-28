Over the next few weeks trucks carrying prefabricated steel cells will be making their way to Union to be put in place at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center work site.
Earlier this month, the city of Boston halted all construction activities and was the first city to do so in the nation.
Project manager Jennifer Kissinger gave an update on the jail construction recently and said all work will proceed as expected despite coronavirus worries elsewhere.
“There has been no impact to date,” Kissinger said. “We are pushing about 100 people on the site at any given time, but they are working in smaller groups or alone in many cases. Anyone who feels unsafe is welcome to leave.”
She added the only issue that would grind the project to a halt would be if interstate traffic and deliveries would be shut down.
Cells
The arriving steel cells are a major component of the jail project and once in place, the side of the building can be sealed up and masonry work can continue on the exterior of the building.
Pauly Jail Building Company Inc. was awarded the contract in March 2019 for the total amount of $6,609,000.
It was the first contract awarded for the jail renovation and was done early to make sure the system being fabricated would be done on time to keep the project on schedule.
“We are expecting eight semi trucks per day delivering cells,” Kissinger said. “They will be staging on Independence Drive.”
The two-and four personcells, which look basically like shipping containers, are offloaded, stacked two high and then dragged into place inside the building.
“Once in place, all that needs to be done is electrical and water hookups,” Kissinger said. “This should be ongoing for about the next three weeks.”
Pauly employees are doing the installation on site and if there would be a work stoppage of other trades, the Pauly employees would be the very last to leave the site.
This fall, the company will work on renovations of the kitchen, laundry, dishwashing, trustee housing, weekender housing and women’s housing.
This time next year, Pauly will complete work on renovations to the existing sheriff’s department and jail, and areas for the Emergency Management Agency, Narcotics Task Force and detectives.
Overall
The project was 42 percent complete at day 302. There have been 48 weather days used on the project out of the original 30 which were contracted.
The 911 dispatch center is on schedule and may be occupied by next month, and the jail is on track to be completed by fall of this year.
“We are currently 99 percent in the dry (under roof),” Kissinger said.
The project is approximately $400,000 under budget.