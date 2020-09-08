A 69-year-old Pacific man is the 24th Franklin County resident to succumb to complications of the coronavirus.
The county health department confirmed the death in its daily report issued Saturday morning.
The death Saturday is the first in the month of September, continuing an upward trend which began with five new deaths late in August.
On Monday, Aug. 31, two deaths were reported, a 65-year-old woman from Pacific and an 87-year-old Grubville man, numbers 22 and 23.
On Saturday, Aug. 29, the death of a 60-year-old man in Robertsville was recorded, marking the 21st virus-related death.
The death of a 74-year-old woman from Pacific was reported Aug. 19, following the death of a 77-year-old Washington man Aug. 11.
County COVID-19-related deaths had held steady at 18 since June 9.
In addition to the death Saturday, 59 new cases were reported over the holiday weekend and 14 more on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 1,179.
On Saturday, 21 new cases were reported, and 19 each on Sunday and Labor Day.
The five-day new case average for Franklin County is 22.2, and there are currently nine people hospitalized with coronavirus-related issues.
The 10-day rolling total of new cases in the county is 201, and there are currently five active cases in long-term care facilities.
Franklin County has a 4.99 percent positivity rate in testing since it began in early spring.
The overall positivity rate over the past 14 days has been 8.88 percent.
So far, 23,620 county residents have completed tests with 22,441 coming back negative.