Seventy-six percent of Franklin County residents infected with coronavirus have now recovered, with 86 recoveries reported this week alone.
On Wednesday, the Franklin County Health Department reported 57 county residents had recovered from the coronavirus, the single highest day of recoveries since the pandemic began in March.
An additional 13 recoveries were reported Thursday and 11 Friday, bringing the total recoveries to 443.
Recoveries this week range in age from 1, 2 and 7 in Union, Pacific and Washington to the oldest recovery, an 84-year-old man in Washington.
Despite the positive news on recoveries, 76 new COVID-19 cases have been reported this week as well, bringing the overall county total to 579. There are currently 118 active cases, including five hospitalizations, in Franklin County. Eighteen people have died from the virus in the county.
In July, 26 cases were reported in the first eight days, leading to a month of more than 300 new cases being diagnosed.
In the first eight days of June, only 12 new cases were diagnosed and 11 new cases were reported in the first week of May.
Reporting
The Franklin County Health Department is requesting the public’s assistance in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Franklin County.
Health officials are asking anyone who has been confirmed positive for the virus, and has not been contacted by the county to call the health department, at (636) 583-7300 or (636) 583-7301. The health department is asking for assistance because “at times the contact information (phone number) on the lab report is incorrect or altogether missing,” according to the health department’s Friday report. “Attempting to get updated contact information from the provider is time-consuming for health department staff and causes delays in notification.”
County health officials are asking that all individuals tested for COVID-19 strictly quarantine at home until they receive notification of the test results. The department is seeing “an alarming number of cases return to work and attend gatherings after being tested while awaiting results,” the report said.
Legislature
Meanwhile, four people tested positive for the coronavirus following open testing at the Capitol in advance of lawmakers returning to work, the state health department announced Wednesday.
The health department offered free testing to lawmakers, staffers and others who work at the Capitol at the request of Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo. A health department spokeswoman said 228 people were tested.
Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to work this summer to pass legislation aimed at addressing a surge in violent crime in the state’s biggest cities.
Rizzo had asked for coronavirus testing to reduce the spread among lawmakers who travel to Jefferson City from across the state.
The state health department reported another 1,241 confirmed positive cases Wednesday, bringing the total since the virus first struck Missouri to 55,321. Of those tested in the past week, close to 10 percent were positive for the virus.
A new federal report lists Missouri among 21 states in the “red zone” for the outbreak. Those states are reporting more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people.
Health Department Director Randall Williams on Wednesday said on average, those infected with the virus in Missouri are spreading it to 1.3 other people. The public health goal is to reduce the spread to only one other person or no others.