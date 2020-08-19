Fears of the coronavirus have not stifled consumer confidence in Franklin County.
Statistics from the Franklin County Clerk’s Office show year-to-date sales tax collections are up by $703,394 over this time last year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, $2.3 million in sales taxes were collected in the county, an increase of $487,062 over June 2019.
Although there was a drop of $291,634 from the $2.6 million collected in April, overall, the virus has not affected sales taxes to the extent originally thought when business closures were at their highest earlier this year.
Through May this year, the county has collected nearly $18 million in sales taxes compared with $17.3 million collected through May 2019.
Overall, $26.2 million was collected in 2019 through three half-cent and two quarter-cent county sales taxes, which generate the county’s road and bridge, law enforcement and general fund revenues.
Richard Hudanick, dean of career and technical education at East Central College, said consumer confidence was just recently reported as 72.8.
“A reading below 70.0 is considered bearish for the economy,” Hudanick said. “By comparison, at the height of the 2007 Great Recession the index fell to 55.30.”
Hudanick said how people feel about their economic future often dictates their willingness to splurge or their strength to save.
“Consumer spending is very dysfunctional now,” Hudanick said. “I suspect if you kept full-time employment over the last five months you are saving. The government has injected unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the economy. Unlike last recessions where interest rates and other forms of market injections seemed to be a plausible approach to restarting the economy, the government this time handed us money. America is experiencing the highest savings rate of personal income on record.”
County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker has attributed the steadiness in county sales tax collections to stimulus checks sent to residents earlier this year.
“There is a lot of talk about what happens when the stimulus bubble pops,” Hudanick said. “I am hopeful the government continues the stimulus package through the end of the year. This will help.”
Hudanick and Brinker said what is worrisome is the first half of 2021.
“What does employment look like in Franklin County? What businesses survived? What does the pandemic look like?” Hudanick said. “If I was a small- or medium-size business operator, I would be hesitant to rehire if business activity is flat. We are fortunate that our manufacturing sector is strong. Many products made in Franklin County are shipped worldwide.”
Hudanick said he is worried when all those millions sitting at home believe they will have a job to return to since businesses are safeguarding their cash.
“Are those jobs really there?” he said. “There are reports emerging that are suggesting that it will take 10-plus years to return to the economic levels experienced prior to COVID.”