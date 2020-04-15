With many businesses closed or adjusting services, the COVID-19 pandemic could mean significant changes to the city of Union’s 2020-21 budget.
“The city will have major financial impacts due to the coronavirus,” city Finance Officer Heather Keith wrote in an introduction to a rough draft of the budget. “From 10 percent to 35 percent in sales tax revenue alone. We will keep monitoring this throughout the year.”
The park fund and general fund do not currently balance, with the proposed parks budget at a $582,453 deficit, Keith wrote. Even though the general fund has a $47,299 projected deficit, she proposed transferring money from the general fund to the park fund like the city has done in the past.
Several items that were initially considered are now being suggested for deletion from the budget, including two police vehicles. One vehicle cost $47,000, while a chief’s vehicle would have been $31,000.
In the street department, the $370,600 previously budgeted for road maintenance would be removed. A $141,700 dump truck with winter equipment also is on the chopping block.
A park restroom costing $16,000 is scheduled for removal from the parks budget, as are overlay projects in parking lots for the Clark-Vitt trail and the dog park.
Being removed from the new City Hall budget are a new mower, a plow for a Gator utility vehicle and two new monitors, totalling $6,000.
In all, the cuts add up to $630,800.
“With all these cuts, it will make the budget balanced,” Keith told aldermen at their Monday, April 13, meeting.
While no road maintenance will be budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year, City Administrator Russell Rost said the budget change will not impact upcoming street overlay projects. The board approved a $292,435 contract with Jokerst Paving, Festus, for this year’s street overlay at the meeting. That project is in the current 2019-20 budget.
If the economic situation improves, the city could put in an overlay package in summer 2021, City Administrator Russell Rost said.
“I think it’s wise to do it this way, and then if things are better than expected on the revenue side, you can add some things by budget amendment later on,” he said.
Alderman Vicki Jo Hooper asked about the possibility of even further reductions in revenue.
Rost responded that he doesn’t anticipate that because the city budgets conservatively, and, while some areas are down, the county overall is seeing a 3-percent increase in sales tax revenue so far.
“If you look at some of the stores, they are actually doing more business than they normally would,” he said. “That may be a result of a hoarding situation, but there is some of that going on. And with the property tax, I’ve been listening to the county collector. He’s a little bit nervous, but I think a lot of the property taxes were paid before this all started.”
Hooper responded that she was thinking of small businesses, many of which have closed.
“They’re not making sales tax, but I guess the others are making up for it,” she said.
The city also has reserve funds it could dip into if things are worse than anticipated, Rost said.
“I think we’ll be OK, and, God willing, the creek don’t rise,” he said.
Keith added that the status of cost-of-living salary increases will be discussed in May.
With the deductions, the proposed general fund budget is $9,532,196, while the proposed park fund is $996,100.
A final vote on the budget is expected in June.
The meeting was conducted in the auditorium at City Hall, with three aldermen and other officials in attendance. Others took part by Zoom conference.
A couple aldermen called in and joined Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder, who took part in the meeting via Zoom from his office nearby.
Parks
The Parks and Recreation Department is seeing further changes, outside of its budget, because of coronavirus.
The installation of a semi-portable batting cage that the Union Baseball Association is putting in at Veterans Memorial Park has been postponed, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann wrote in a letter to the Board of Aldermen and city officials.
Along with playgrounds, the city has also closed park restrooms. Open-air areas like fields and walking paths remain open.
City Lake is also open.
Union still has a concert in the park with Pay Dirt scheduled for Friday, May 1, though it could be moved to May 29, Pohlmann wrote April 6. A lawn chair movie night, featuring Dora and the Lost City of Gold, is scheduled for May 15 but could be moved to June 16.
The city’s March 7 Rummage Sale at the City Auditorium brought in $1,080 from selling vending space, Pohlmann reported.
Small Business
The city also is working with small businesses in Union to direct them to federal programs like the Paycheck Protection Program from the Small Business Administration.
In a letter, dated April 8, Schmieder wrote that most restaurants and other businesses the city has spoken to have applied for the paycheck program, which provides loans designed to give small businesses incentive to keep employees on the payroll.
“As new programs and information becomes available, we will repeat the previous contacts to help push the information out to the businesses that have been impacted,” he wrote.
The city also is working with area manufacturers to make personal protective equipment for area hospitals, Schmieder wrote.