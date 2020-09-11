In the past week, nearly 50 students and staff at three high schools have been placed on quarantine by the Franklin County Health Department.
St. Clair High School was forced to postpone Friday’s scheduled home football game against Pacific due to quarantine protocols related to COVID-19. The team may be ineligible to play next week at Sullivan as well. Senior night and other events surrounding the game will be rescheduled for a later date.
On Wednesday, about two dozen students in Pacific were quarantined and another 10 at New Haven High School.
It is not known if any of the students quarantined were athletes, or if they had any contact with teams at other schools in recent days.
Also this week, St. Gertrude School was closed for a cleaning day after a member of the school tested positive for COVID-19.
The Meramec Valley R-III District also confirmed it had cases of COVID-19 that were reported Sept. 2 and 9.
On Friday, the county reported 20 new virus cases, bringing the overall total to 1,233.
Twenty-one new cases were reported Thursday and 16 on Wednesday.
Deaths are holding at 24 after the most recent was reported last Saturday, a 69-year-old Pacific man.
Franklin County has tallied 204 since the beginning of September and has averaged 18 new cases each day for the past five days.
About 9 percent of county residents tested in the past two weeks have been positive and the overall positivity rate in the county is 5 percent.
According to 2019 census information, the total population of Franklin County was 103,967.
As of Friday, 24,168 county residents have been tested for the coronavirus for a rate of 23.2 percent.
As of Friday, only 1.18 percent of county residents have tested positive for the virus since it first appeared in March.
There are 11 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19-related symptoms or complications.
Statewide
Throughout the state of Missouri, 1,116 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the state total to 97,591. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also reported 18 new deaths statewide, bringing that total to 1,691.
There are currently 932 people hospitalized in the state of Missouri with COVID-19 complications.
The seven-day positivity rate for those tested throughout the state of Missouri is 12.7 percent.