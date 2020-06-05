Six new COVID-19 cases in Franklin County are associated with Sunset Health Care Center in Union, bringing the county total to 150.
According to Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, the new Sunset Health Care cases include an 83-year-old woman reported Friday, and three male residents ages, 29, 55 and 62. Two of the facility’s male employees, age 33, St. Clair, and 57, Pacific, were reported Thursday.
Thursday was the largest one-day total of new cases in Franklin County since April 21, when six cases also were reported.
In addition to the outbreak of new cases in Union, the death of a 94-year-old female resident of Sunset Health Care Center was reported June 2, bringing the total COVID-19-related deaths to 17, or 11.4 percent.
The Missourian contacted the management of Sunset Health Care and the administrator on duty had no comment.
This is also the third COVID-19 outbreak at a skilled care facility in the county.
New Cases
Also on Friday, the first COVID-19 case in Catawissa was reported, a 30-year-old man.
On Thursday, a new COVID-19 case, a 62-year-old man, was reported in Washington, which is the first new case in that city since May 14.
There were 20 new cases in the entire month of May and the county has 11 new cases thus far in the first week of June.
Additional new cases this week include a 52-year-old woman in Union on Monday; a 73-year-old woman from Sullivan on Tuesday; and a 21-year-old man in Pacific on Wednesday.
Currently, there are 20 active cases in Franklin County with 11 being skilled care residents and the remaining nine in the community.
Recoveries
Four new virus recoveries were reported this week, two on Tuesday and two on Thursday.
The Tuesday recoveries were a 62-year-old woman in Union and the only case reported in Stanton, a 38-year-old woman.
The recoveries reported Thursday were two women from Washington, ages 77 and 91.
Overall, 113 county residents have recovered from the virus, ranging in age from 19 to 98. The recovery rate is 76.3 percent.
Case Count
The first COVID-19 case related to Franklin County, a Mercy Hospital employee and St. Louis County resident, was reported March 20.
The first Franklin County resident, a 51-year-old woman in Lonedell, was diagnosed March 23 and was classified as recovered April 6.
As of Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) shows Franklin County as 12th in the state for COVID-19 cases.
The No. 10 spot is held by Boone County with 163 cases and Greene County is 11th with 160 cases.
As of press time, these were the latest numbers of cases geographically in Franklin County:
Washington — 64 cases, 13 deaths, seven active, 44 recovered;
St. Clair — 21 cases, one death, two active, 18 recovered;
Union — 24 cases, one death, six active, 17 recovered;
Pacific/Gray Summit — 15 cases, two active, 13 recovered;
Villa Ridge — six cases, two deaths, four recovered;
Sullivan — seven cases, one active, six recovered;
Lonedell — four cases, one active, three recovered;
New Haven — four cases, all recovered;
Catawissa — one active case;
Stanton — one case, recovered;
St. Albans — one case, recovered;
Labadie — one case, recovered; and
Leslie — one case, recovered.
Editor’s note: In a story that ran in the Wednesday Missourian, the COVID-19-related death of the 94-year-old woman was attributed to a different skilled care center in Union. The Missourian was given the wrong information and regrets the error.