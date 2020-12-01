During the past five weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has more than doubled across Franklin County.
The total number of people who tested positive in Franklin County from March through Oct. 21 was 2,500. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported stood at 5,062, according to the Franklin County Health Department’s report.
In November, the average age of people who tested positive was 45, and those positive cases ranged in age from two infants, a Pacific boy and Villa Ridge girl, to a 102-year-old woman in Washington.
Fifty-five percent of those who tested positive in November were women, and 45 percent were men.
The testing positivity rate over the last seven days as of Tuesday stands at 27.5 percent, with the 14-day new case average at 63, according to the health department.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker — who serves as the public information officer for the Franklin County Health Department regarding the COVID-19 pandemic — reported the latest 14-day new case average is down from the 73.86 average reported Nov. 16.
“Hopefully this will be a trend we can continue and with the help of everyone I think we can,” Brinker said.
When November started, 47 people in the county had died from COVID-19 per the Franklin County Health Department’s daily reports.
Tuesday the health department reported five additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 80.
The deaths reported Tuesday included an 81-year-old Labadie man, a 58-year-old Union woman, a 91-year-old Washington woman and two Sullivan residents, a 73-year-old man and a 79-year-old man.
The death of 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth who passed away Oct. 31, which was reported by the School District of Washington, has not been included in the number of deaths reported by the health department, which has to wait for official notification of all COVID-19-related deaths from the state.
As of Tuesday, 24 people in the county were hospitalized with COVID-19 between Mercy Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan. Residents who choose care in facilities not within the Mercy system or at Missouri Baptist in Sullivan are not represented in the health department’s report.
Eric Eoloff, president of Mercy Hospital Washington, said the hospital is currently treating 21 patients with COVID-19, including one on a ventilator.
“Of those, 19 are from Franklin County, and six are receiving more intensive care,” Eoloff said, adding the hospital is not in overflow status.
“We are not expecting a sharp increase from the Thanksgiving weekend for at least a week to two weeks, as there is an incubation period before people become symptomatic and realize they are carriers of the virus,” Eoloff said. “Until symptoms start to show up and more people get tested, we won’t know the arc of the expected increase from the holiday.
“That said, we remain very concerned about the current 27.5 percent positivity rate over the last seven days. That was a high positivity rate going into the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Eoloff said Mercy Hospital Washington has treated 323 patients with COVID-19, and 286 of those patients have been discharged to their home or nursing home.
He said hospital staff is grateful for the mask ordinances implemented by both the county and city of Washington.
“We hope Franklin County residents abide by the order,” Eoloff said. “If they do, we will expect a flattening, if not a lowering, of the curve of new cases of the virus within the next two weeks. It really comes down to people’s behavior and choices.”
Brinker said he has received mixed responses regarding the mask mandate the county implemented last week.
“People didn’t have an understanding of the why and felt it was way beyond the scope of the government to ask, and then there were those who said it’s about time,” Brinker said. “One thing I can say to everyone is that the decision (was) not made flippantly and (was) truly vetted.”
Brinker added that if everyone makes the effort, “we can certainly get back to normal faster.”
“It is a good time to look back (on the pandemic) and say ‘we can do this,’ ” Brinker said. “I am going to say 2021 is going to be the greatest comeback in the history of this country from a perspective of where we are and where we can be.”