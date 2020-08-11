The public school systems in Franklin County are scheduled to begin classes the last full week in August, with the majority doing in-person learning, even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county.
The total number of cases in the county has surpassed 600, and stands at 640 cases as of Tuesday, Aug. 11.
This week, 35 additional cases were reported by the Franklin County Health Department. Those infected range in age from 17 to 90 and live in various parts of the county.
The additional cases bring the grand total of active cases in the county to 159, and two additional hospitalizations have been reported since Friday, Aug. 7.
Four people are reported to have recovered, including a 17-year-old male from Pacific; a 41-year-old female and a 47-year-old male from Union; and a 19-year-old female from St. Albans.
In total, there have been 463 recoveries and 18 deaths.
School
With school starting in less than two weeks and cases rising, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker told The Missourian that the county is anticipating an increase in cases but not necessarily from students resuming classes at school.
“This virus is not going to just go away, and we are suddenly at zero cases,” Brinker said. “The county is anticipating still seeing this virus (in the coming weeks).”
He added that in terms of school starting this fall and some districts opting for five-day-a-week, in-person learning, the county’s stance is the same.
“From a health perspective, spacing is going to be key (for learning),” Brinker said, “which (will help) minimize the spread.”
He said communication between the health department, county and school districts has been important as districts worked to develop their re-entry plans.
“There has been great communication (from the school districts), and I am proud and confident in the plans they have developed for learning in Franklin County,” Brinker said.
Brinker said there is no plan to implement a mask mandate in Franklin County, and his stance on the issue has not changed. “From the county perspective, it does not support mask mandates. (In places) where mask mandates are in effect cases still increase,” Brinker said. “Information on masks and the messaging is what is important (so people) can be informed.”
The county will be pushing out more information on masks and precautions in the coming weeks to help ensure those in the county are well-informed, he said.
“I don’t support government mandating people to wear masks,” Brinker said. “We need to make sure (people) understand why (they should wear a mask) and let them make their own decision after being informed.”
He added that it is important for residents to understand private entities, such as businesses, do have the right to require masks.
“Private entities can require masks, and I support their right to do so,” Brinker said. “I adhere to it accordingly.” He added that he expects others to do the same.