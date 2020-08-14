As of Friday, Aug. 14, Franklin County has 152 active COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 688 since reporting began.
There were 21 new cases confirmed Friday. Those infected range in age from 21 to 72.
With those new cases, the Franklin County Health Department reported 15 people have recovered/been removed from isolation this week and a total of 518 people have recovered to date.
The death total remains at 18, and the county reported eight hospitalizations in Friday’s report.
Presiding County Commissioner Tim Brinker said testing has been going well, and there are no plans for additional mass testings as many area facilities are offering the test, including Mercy, Total Access Urgent Care and Compass Health Network.
No one in the Franklin County area has reported to the county health department that they have been unable to receive a test, according to Brinker.
Recently, the county health department asked the public for assistance in accounting for individuals who have tested positive for the virus but have not been contacted by the department because contact information on the lab report was incorrect or missing. Brinker said that request has led to an increase in calls from individuals who are positive, whose test results were not relayed to the department.
While there have been reports of people who are positive not quarantining in other areas, that has not been a major issue for Franklin County, Brinker said. “For the most part, everyone has been very cooperative and have stayed quarantined.”
Meanwhile, Brinker said the county is distributing signs to cities to post to help increase public awareness about COVID-19 and precautions to take to avoid being infected or passing on the virus.