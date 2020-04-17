Victorian Place of St. Clair, residential care by Americare, has tested all residents and employees for COVID-19 following several residents showing symptoms common with the virus.
Results from those tests have been received and showed seven in-house residents testing positive. No employees tested positive.
Americare received a waiver from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to establish Victorian Place of St. Clair as a specialized COVID-19 Care Site under the license of its skilled nursing community, St. Clair Skilled Nursing Center.
Quarantine
One of the community’s four halls on the back side of the building is being established as the skilled nursing wing and all COVID-19 positive residents will be moved there. The wing has been closed off with isolation protocols and separate equipment.
Victorian Place of St. Clair will be staffed by all Americare employees from the facility itself, skilled nursing home personnel from the community in St. Clair and Springfield, and Americare regional personnel.
This will allow for a dedicated staff to care for residents with COVID-19.
Should residents’ clinical symptoms warrant discharge, they will be transferred to the hospital. A section of the other back hall will be used for any residents showing symptoms that are pending test results.
The building is being equipped with the necessary beds, care equipment and personal protective equipment needed to properly care for affected residents. These rooms will be set up as hospital rooms.
Residents who are moved to these rooms will have personal possessions kept in their original room or boxed up temporarily.
Two other halls of the facility will accommodate residents who tested negative and remain asymptomatic of COVID-19.
All residents of Victorian Place have been on in-room quarantine since April 3 when a resident tested positive and was transferred to a local hospital.
As soon as any resident shows any symptoms, he or she has been immediately placed on droplet isolation protocol, while awaiting results.
All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13 and have been checked every four hours during wake time for symptoms since April 3.
No employees had shown any symptoms prior to the decision to test all residents and employees.
Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living, says Victorian Place is aggressively addressing all aspects of the situation at Victorian Place of St. Clair, leveraging its bench strength as a company to create this special care unit and have the full support of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to do so.
“Our focus is on both isolation protocol that is designed to prevent the spread of the virus, and on the highest level of medical care for affected residents,” Cokingtin said “We continue to be in daily communication with all residents and their designated family contact with any relevant updates and to follow the recommendations and protocols set forth by the CDC and local and state health departments.”
Since March 13, the facility has restricted visitors from entering the facility, and canceled all group activities within the building.