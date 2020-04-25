Nearly 80 percent of the active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County are residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities.
Ten of those cases are residents at Victorian Place of St. Clair, which has converted half of its facility into a COVID special care unit.
Pat Cokingtin, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Americare, the parent company of Victorian Place, confirmed there are no staff members infected with the virus.
In addition to the nine residents of the facility who have tested positive, a Sullivan resident was moved to the special care unit last week, bringing the census to 10.
“We have completed the separation between the two halves of the building,” Cokingtin said. “Our COVID Special Care Unit is on the back side of the building and is for our COVID-19 residents and those with symptoms pending test results. Plastic sheeting has been put up between the two wings.”
The front half of the building is for all of the other residents who are virus and symptom free.
Each half of the building has a separate entrance and separate equipment is being used in the COVID wing for dietary and housekeeping.
“Separate electronics are also being used in the wings,” Cokingtin said. “We have contracted with an outside laundry service as well.”
Staff
The special care unit is staffed with a team from an Americare skilled nursing community in Springfield, and a new care team developed from personnel throughout Americare’s communities will relieve that team on May 1.
Cokingtin explained all staff serving in the COVID-19 isolation wing are being highly vigilant, wearing personal protective equipment consisting of gowns, gloves, N95 masks and face shields.
“Anytime a resident is out of their rooms, they are wearing N95 masks,” she said. “Patients in the COVID unit must have two negative tests before they can be moved to the front side of the building.”
Reporting
Residents of nursing and skilled care facilities seemingly have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus nationwide and especially locally with 41 of the 52 active cases being directly related to residents or staff.
All of the active cases in St. Clair are at Victorian Place and 33 others and nine deaths are associated with Grandview Healthcare in Washington.
Due to these patient clusters, the federal government has mandated more stringent reporting from those types of facilities.
Cokingtin explained skilled nursing homes have been required to report positive resident and employee cases or when three or more residents/employees are symptomatic within 72 hours of each other to their local and state health departments.
“Those local and state health departments were responsible for reporting to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” Cokingtin said. “Apparently the reporting from the health departments to the CDC was not consistent.”
She added this has not been the case in Franklin County.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which regulates skilled nursing homes, has asked that skilled nursing homes report cases directly to the CDC.
“The mechanism to do so is not yet developed but we are expecting it to be out soon,” Cokingtin said. “The CMS requirements fall only on skilled nursing providers. However, Americare has and will report positive cases for all of our levels of care – skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living, following guidance from the American Health Care Association and the National Council for Assisted Living.”
The CMS also released guidance on ensuring residents, families and employees are notified of positive cases or three or more suspected/symptomatic cases within a 72-hour period.
Cokingtin added Americare has tried to be very transparent with its residents, family and the media.