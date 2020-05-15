For the first time since the beginning of the outbreak three employees at Victorian Place of St. Clair have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released Wednesday evening and updated on Thursday, the facility stated a total of 11 employees were tested and the three employees who tested positive are self-quarantining at home.
The pandemic coordinator for Americare Senior Living, the mother company of Victorian Place of St. Clair, said due to the numerous COVID-19 cases in Franklin County, it is equally possible the employees contracted the virus in the community and not specifically in the skilled care facility.
As of last week, 12 residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus, six of which have since recovered, leaving five active cases at the facility as of mid-week.
In early April, Victorian Place of St. Clair was designated as a specialized COVID-19 care site by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Because of that designation, a 90-year-old man who was a Sullivan resident was moved to the St. Clair facility for isolation in the portion of the facility designed for COVID-19 patients.
The man has since had two negative COVID-19 tests and will soon be moved back to his former residence in Sullivan.
“Our community will remain on in-room quarantine. We will work hard to ensure each has time outside each day if they wish to do so while wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and following social distancing guidelines,” Americare spokesperson Patricia Cokingtin said. “We are very encouraged by the recoveries we are seeing among our residents under specialized care.”
The specialized COVID-19 care site is currently located on one back hall of the community. This hall has been closed off with isolation protocols and separate equipment.
Recoveries at the facility include three women, ages 97, 88 and 84, reported Tuesday, May 12, and recoveries of two women, ages 55 and 73, and a 56-year-old man Tuesday, May 5.